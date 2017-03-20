Supergirl Recap: Meet the Parents

No one was who they claimed to be on Monday’s Supergirl.
The biggest surprise — but only to Kara, of course — was that Mon-El is actually the Prince of Daxam, a title confirmed by the mysterious royals now known to be his parents, King Lar Gand (played by Kevin Sorbo) and Queen Rhea (played by Teri Hatcher).
Following the reveal of Mon-El’s royal blood, Kara ran the emotional gamut, beginning on disbelief and ending somewhere around pure, unadulterated fury. (At one point, Kara even told her sister, “I hate him right now.”) But this is still Kara we’re talking about, so after a quick chat with the queen, she was happy to lend a hand in convincing Mon-El to return to a now-hospitable Daxam as the face of its hopeful future. (Or, as Rhea said in her best Donald Trump, to “make Daxam great again!”)
In the end, Mon-El stood up to his parents (“I wish you no ill will, but you should leave this planet and never return”), but it’ll still take some time to win back Kara’s trust, considering that not even this epic speech was enough to convince her to take him back:
My name is Mon-El. I’m the former Prince of Daxam. And I was a spoiled, useless person, but I didn’t know until I met you. I love being a hero because it means I get to spend every single day by your side. I love the way you’re honest to a fault. And the way that you fight for those you care for. And I love you. With everything that I have, I love you. You’re so special. … I’m sorry for [lying to you.] You’re right, I’m a liar, and I really hope you can still see the good in me. Please.
Also proven to be a big fat liar this week was Lyra, whose named even sounds like “liar,” so I’m kind of kicking myself for not seeing this twist coming. Winn thought he and his new girlfriend were just having some innocent, sexy fun by breaking into a museum, but when Winn learned that a Van Gogh had been stolen — and that Lyra was conveniently not seen in the security footage — he knew he’d been played.
It turns out Lyra’s brother was in hot water with a local alien gang, and the only way to repay his debt was to hand over the stolen artwork. And even though the DEO retrieved the painting and saved Lyra’s brother, I have to be that guy and ask: Shouldn’t Winn still go to jail? He may not have stolen the painting, but the last time I checked, breaking into a museum is still a crime.
The final moments of the episode also introduced Darren Criss as the villainous Music Meister, who appeared to hypnotize Supergirl — sending her to an alternate plane where she’s stuck in an old-school movie musical — before heading off on an inter-dimensional quest to track down “the fastest man alive” (aka The Flash).
And in case you didn’t know about Tuesday’s musical crossover with The Flash, this week’s Supergirl was loaded with theater references — from Winn’s reveal that he grew up as a musical theater nerd to that alien informant demanding orchestra tickets to Hamilton in exchange for the dirt on Lyra.
Your thoughts on this week’s Supergirl? Hopes for tomorrow’s Flash crossover? Drop ’em all in a comment below.
I really hope Kara and Mon El get back together they were making each other happy and he was making big strides as a character.
He’s been lying to her since day 1. And not once has he tried to tell her about his past or who he is. How is that making big strides?
He lied, no question there. I´m not a shipper, just wanted to say that he did try to tell her in the episode they were both captured bei CADMUS. He said “Kara, about Daxam…” and then they were interrupted by Jeremiah. So…
Plus there’s the whole not listening to her when she tells she can take care of things, as well as his attempt to kill Mxyzptlk. He doesn’t respect her or trust her. I still don’t buy his “wanting to be a hero,” especially in the episode where he supposedly reached the decision, he tried to talk Kara out of going to find the people that had been taken from National City, put up a barely token effort to stop the guards from torturing her, while the people she had come to save did a lot more. If he wants to be a hero, he not only needs to act like it, but do it for the right reasons. Doing it because she thinks is should isn’t one of them.
Hope they Keep Lyra!
They should probably just rename this show “Mon-El” already.
“i love being a hero because it means I get to spend every day by your side”
lot of people I see are letting that line go but thats really not a valid reason to wanna be a hero. thats mon el basically saying he’s only in it for Kara.
No, I caught that and that’s what I have believed about him all along. That he’s only doing trying to be a hero because she wants him to be one and to spend more time with her.
Plus, even if she forgives him, it won’t change the fact that Kara IS the last daughter of Krypton, and he has a chance she’ll never get to have a maybe better new world and genetic family who do love him. But they have to CW/Musical/Teen Plot it because ‘ship. So instead of Shakespeare’s Henry IV/Henry V meets Casablanca, we get Romeo & Juliet with awesome performances. I mean, yes, the musical will own, because these people are good, but it doesn’t change the fact that they’ll be oversimplifying things.
I really hope Mon-El goes back to Daxum by the end of the season, I’d like to see Supergirl actually be about Supergirl again.
Call me crazy, wasn’t that Dominic Purcell as the alien gang dude?
i thought it was him too!!
I liked the episode. Somehow I thought the King and Queen would be a little more… evil and dangerous. Are they coming back for future episodes? Because they were really quick to let their son just go. Seemed a little odd to me.
And I liked the part with Winn and Lyra. Although yeah… Winn should have gotten into some sort of legal trouble but well…
The end was a good set-up for the musical episode. Seems like it´s going to be a good episode tomorrow.
i must say K.Sorbo and T.Hatcher look really good we need them for more episode and back in S3
Please end the Guardian storyline already. How did he help anyone tonight? He just got beat up. How could human James actually survive that? This part of the show is just getting more and more ridiculous. It is time to pull the plug on Guardian for good and either make James a viable character for the show (not with Kara as that just doesn’t work on any level) and send him off to Metropolis for good. Just an idea, I think he should be Kara’s direct boss at CatCo. I miss that part of the show. It was ridiculous with Snapper, but it could work again.
if you had a problem with james with as little screen time as he gets now you’re seriously must have something out for him then. He is pushed to the side to the point where nothing he does matters and you’re still complaining.
That was far too little Teri Hatcher for my needs. I hope she comes back!
It was nice to see the rest of the team win a fight without Supergirl.
Great episode! Loved how they hinted about musicals throughout the ep. Looking forward to tomorrows Flash.
I long for the day when the show goes all-in on a crossover instead of just ending with a teaser scene for the next night’s show. I’m not sure the musical crossover needed it, but just sayin’.
Yeah, that full on crossover was what I really was hoping for as well. In the first minutes I actually got confused, because of the advertising for this weeks episode as part one of a bigg-ish crossover.
I may be one of the few who likes the character Mon-El, if not the overuse of the love/breakup ad nauseum storytelling. But I do wish they had written him as a bit less of jerk in the flashback to Daxam by maybe at least trying to protest or save his guard or someone. I do also wonder about the timeline of Daxam’s destruction. Mon-El and his parents don’t seem much older than they would have been on Daxam when Krypton exploded. Kal-El arrived approximately 30 years ago while Kara was in a suspended state and only arrived a little over a decade ago. If Mon-El was also in suspended animation until he arrived on Earth recently shouldn’t his parents still be quite a bit older?
kevin sorbo name is lar gand that superboy name before he was called mon el in the comics also superman X in legion of superheroes cartoon
So they gave Mon-El’s father Mon-El’s real name from the comics, Lar Gand. Maybe it will turn out that Mon-El’s real name is Lar Gand jr. on the show.They have certainly given Mon-El a way to exit the show by season’s end if that is their intention..
Firstly, they really need to cast Lucy Lawless as Queen Hippolyta of Themyscira. It’s only fair after inflicting Kevin Sorbo upon us.
Secondly, Winn needs to be severely reprimanded, possibly even fired by the DEO. First he stole DEO equipment and weaponry and gave it to Jimmy. Then he withheld information from the DEO and gave it to Jimmy. The numerous hours he spends moonlighting as Jimmy’s sidekick would also be at the detriment of his productively while working at the DEO (i.e. his paid job). Finally, breaking and entering for sexual gratification with alien partners shouldn’t be excused.
Thirdly, I’m so looking forward to the musical cross-over! I only wish more female cast members were being given an opportunity to sing (even if they have to be dubbed).