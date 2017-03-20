Supergirl Recap: Meet the Parents

No one was who they claimed to be on Monday’s Supergirl.

The biggest surprise — but only to Kara, of course — was that Mon-El is actually the Prince of Daxam, a title confirmed by the mysterious royals now known to be his parents, King Lar Gand (played by Kevin Sorbo) and Queen Rhea (played by Teri Hatcher).

Following the reveal of Mon-El’s royal blood, Kara ran the emotional gamut, beginning on disbelief and ending somewhere around pure, unadulterated fury. (At one point, Kara even told her sister, “I hate him right now.”) But this is still Kara we’re talking about, so after a quick chat with the queen, she was happy to lend a hand in convincing Mon-El to return to a now-hospitable Daxam as the face of its hopeful future. (Or, as Rhea said in her best Donald Trump, to “make Daxam great again!”)

In the end, Mon-El stood up to his parents (“I wish you no ill will, but you should leave this planet and never return”), but it’ll still take some time to win back Kara’s trust, considering that not even this epic speech was enough to convince her to take him back:

My name is Mon-El. I’m the former Prince of Daxam. And I was a spoiled, useless person, but I didn’t know until I met you. I love being a hero because it means I get to spend every single day by your side. I love the way you’re honest to a fault. And the way that you fight for those you care for. And I love you. With everything that I have, I love you. You’re so special. … I’m sorry for [lying to you.] You’re right, I’m a liar, and I really hope you can still see the good in me. Please.

Also proven to be a big fat liar this week was Lyra, whose named even sounds like “liar,” so I’m kind of kicking myself for not seeing this twist coming. Winn thought he and his new girlfriend were just having some innocent, sexy fun by breaking into a museum, but when Winn learned that a Van Gogh had been stolen — and that Lyra was conveniently not seen in the security footage — he knew he’d been played.

It turns out Lyra’s brother was in hot water with a local alien gang, and the only way to repay his debt was to hand over the stolen artwork. And even though the DEO retrieved the painting and saved Lyra’s brother, I have to be that guy and ask: Shouldn’t Winn still go to jail? He may not have stolen the painting, but the last time I checked, breaking into a museum is still a crime.

The final moments of the episode also introduced Darren Criss as the villainous Music Meister, who appeared to hypnotize Supergirl — sending her to an alternate plane where she’s stuck in an old-school movie musical — before heading off on an inter-dimensional quest to track down “the fastest man alive” (aka The Flash).

And in case you didn’t know about Tuesday’s musical crossover with The Flash, this week’s Supergirl was loaded with theater references — from Winn’s reveal that he grew up as a musical theater nerd to that alien informant demanding orchestra tickets to Hamilton in exchange for the dirt on Lyra.

Your thoughts on this week’s Supergirl? Hopes for tomorrow’s Flash crossover? Drop ’em all in a comment below.