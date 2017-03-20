TVLine Items: Shut Eye Renewed, Killing Vet Joins 9/11 Drama and More

Shut Eye will remain open at Hulu, although the drama is setting its sights on a new boss.

The streamer has renewed the Jeffrey Donovan-KaDee Strickland drama for a second 10-episode season amid word that showrunner David Hudgins has exited the series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Shiban (Hell on Wheels) has been brought in to replace him.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Peter Sarsgaard is set to star alongside Jeff Daniels in Hulu’s upcoming 9/11 drama The Looming Tower. The Killing alum will play Martin Schmidt, a CIA analyst who believes he’s the smartest person in the room. The 10-episode series is based on Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer Prize-winning exposé.

* Sharif Atkins (White Collar) has joined the cast of the Fox comedy pilot Amy’s Brother, starring Michael Urie (Ugly Betty) and Annie Mumolo (About a Boy) and exec-produced by Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Netflix will debut a new comedy special featuring Kevin Can Wait star Kevin James in 2018.

* Comedy Central has renewed Detroiters for Season 2.

* Blindspot will welcome back Karishma Ahluwalia’s field agent Valentine Barker in an upcoming episode:

who is going back to Blindspot? oh yeah… congrats @KarishmaAhluwal for making it a recur now…. #bohemiaclientskickass #bohemia25th pic.twitter.com/8jvgIXdZ5F — Bohemia Group (@BohemiaGroup1) March 18, 2017

* HBO has released a new teaser trailer for The Wizard of Lies, starring Robert De Niro as infamous fraudster Bernie Madoff and Michelle Pfeiffer as his wife Ruth. The film premieres Saturday, May 20 at 8/7c.