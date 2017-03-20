RuPaul Biographical Dramedy In the Works From J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot

Now here’s an idea that sounds just crazy enough to werk.

A half-hour period dramedy series is in the works about the rise of drag superstar RuPaul — and we apparently have J.J. Abrams to thank for it.

Abrams’ Bad Robot is teaming with World of Wonder (responsible for giving us RuPaul’s Drag Race) to produce the series, which will also count RuPaul among its executive producers, our sister site Deadline reports.

Power EP Gary Lennon is on board to write the script, which will take place in 1980s New York City. The series will reportedly be shopped around to networks very soon.

Meanwhile, the ninth season of Drag Race premieres Friday at 8/7c on VH1.

Your thoughts on Ru’s new project? Spill some tea in the comments section below.