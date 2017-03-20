Frequency's Peyton List Boards CBS' Mission Control Drama Pilot

Peyton List has signed on for a new TV show… which basically confirms that her current TV show is over and out.

The Frequency star has joined the cast of the CBS drama pilot Mission Control, our sister site Deadline is reporting. The pilot, from The Martian novelist Andy Weir, centers on a group of NASA astronauts and scientists teaming up for a crucial mission. List will play Kim, an astronaut-in-training who serves as the mission’s capsule communicator; she joins TV veterans David Giuntoli (Grimm) and Poppy Montgomery (Unforgettable) in the cast.

If there was any doubt about the fate of Frequency, this news should erase it. Technically, if The CW’s sci-fi show somehow returned for Season 2, List would return and drop out of the Mission Control pilot. But that’s a huge “if”: Frequency underperformed during its freshman run this past fall, averaging fewer than a million viewers per airing, and didn’t receive an additional episode order beyond the initial 13. The season — and likely series — finale aired back in January.

List’s other memorable TV roles include Lisa Snart (aka the Golden Glider) on The Flash, telepathic mutant Cara on The Tomorrow People and secretary-turned-trophy wife Jane Sterling on Mad Men.

Do you want to see another season of Frequency? Or are you fired up for List’s new TV mission? Make your pick in the comments below.