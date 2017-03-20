Penelope Cruz American Crime Story Cast Donatella Versace
American Crime Story: Penélope Cruz to Play Gianni Versace's Sister, Donatella

Ryan Murphy’s stable of actors just got an A-list new entry: Academy Award winner Penélope Cruz.

The Spanish actress will play fashion designer Donatella Versace in American Crime Story‘s upcoming third season, FX announced Tuesday.

RELATEDMatthew Broderick Cast as Katrina’s ‘Brownie’ in Next American Crime Story

The 10-episode third season of Murphy’s Emmy-winning anthology will be titled Versace: American Crime Story and will center on the July 1997 assassination of iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace on the steps of his Miami Beach mansion by serial killer Andrew Cunanan. The season will be based on the book Vulgar Favors by Vanity Fair writer Maureen Orth.

Cruz joins a cast that includes Darren Criss (Glee) as Cunanan. Production is slated to begin in April.

RELATEDAmerican Crime Story: Annette Bening Joins FX Anthology for Katrina Season

The actress is best known for films including Vicky Cristina Barcelona (which provided her with a Supporting Actress Oscar), Woman on TopVanilla Sky, All About My Mother, Volver and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

At one point, the role of American Crime Story‘s Donatella was rumored to be going to Lady Gaga; in January, Murphy weighed in and said that would not be the case.

Both Season 2 (which focuses on Hurricane Katrina) and Versace are expected to air in 2018. Season 4 will tackle the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky sex scandal.

8 Comments
  1. Brian says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:38 AM

    Like this casting. It’s different.

  2. Billy meacham says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:45 AM

    Dang they are already planning for a season 4??

  3. Mik says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:40 AM

    Murphy’s work seems to be very inspired by Pedro Almodóvar (AHS: Roanoke was basically a horror version of La mala educación), so it’s not surprising that he cast an Almodóvar-muse in Cruz. I really like the casting.

  4. Brigid says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:41 AM

    Beautiful Penelope Cruz will play Donatella???????? HUH????????

