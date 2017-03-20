Once Upon a Time on the Bubble and Eyeing a 'Reset': Keep or Cut?

By mid-May, the broadcast networks must make some tough calls as to which series will return for the 2017-18 TV season, and which… won’t.
As that deadline draws near, TVLine is singling out a few “bubble” shows and sizing up their prospects — based in large part on creative strides (and stumbles) and future potential, but also with a requisite nod to the cold, hard numbers that attract TV’s single-minded grim reaper.
RELATED 2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?
Next up is a fairytale drama in need of a bit of magic.
THE SHOW | ABC’s Once Upon a Time
THE CASE FOR KEEPING | We held back on this Keep or Cut, knowing that changes were brewing for the ABC series. But now that it’s out there that any possible Season 7 would include a “reset” of sorts — adding a young male lead (played by Walking Dead alum Andrew J. West) and perhaps retaining a little more than half of the current series regulars — it’s time to get down to brass tacks.
The fact is, Once Upon a Time at this stage sort of demands a reset, either in the form of a fresh POV or a tweaked narrative engine, if it is to continue. Now that Emma’s “walls” are down, years after she came to accept the existence of magic and fairy tale VIPs living in Maine, her story seems about told. That said, holding onto Jennifer Morrison (one of the actors currently being wooed to renew their contract) is a must, in the name of continuity/”handing off the baton.” It’d also be great to keep around the yin to Emma’s yang, in Regina, while the current engagement storyline, if it comes to fruition, would seem to secure Hook’s standing. Losing both Snow and David — the familial touchstones that ground their daughter’s odyssey — would be a blow, for sure, but maybe their purpose can just as well be serviced by the occasional visit; ditto Rumplestiltskin.
THE CASE FOR CUTTING | Midway through writing this Keep or Cut, Nielsen issued the numbers for Episode 13 and they were not lucky, marking new series lows. As such, the pressure put on any rejiggered cast/narrative would be high; short of adding a “name” to the ensemble for Season 7, it’s hard to imagine an appreciable ratings rebound. As for Once‘s core storytelling DNA, we can think of precious few major-ish princesses or princes, witches or warlocks, left to lift from literature and add to the mix. So unless the plan is to stage some “reunion tours” for, like, Frozen‘s Elsa, or to bring to the fore heretofore peripheral characters such as Merida, Maleficent or Dr. Whale (should iZombie not get renewed), Old Mother Hubbard’s cupboard may be bare.
Vote below, and then state your own case for keeping or cutting Once.
I think it’s time to cut. There have been a few good moments, but mostly this season has been pretty blah for me. How many times can Rumple change from good to evil? This show seems out of ideas.
I so agree. Was once must see tv. It’s played out. Lost ended in six seasons. So must Once.
Well I think this season is so much better than the ones before. It nearly has a season 1 feel to it. Not boring at all, finally a little bit more thrilling and not nearly as far-fetched, absurd and with much less plot devices and plot holes than before…. At this point though, yeah, it does come a bit late. But would this been season 2 or 3, I am pretty sure people would’ve loved it much more….
This show has been spinning it’s wheels creatively for the last couple of seasons and I dropped it midway through last season. Time to move on.
Same here.
Yup. I find it really hard to give up on shows I watch no matter what happens, but I had to give up on this one early into this season. It’s just over.
Same here. I feel bad arguing for a cut when I stopped watching, but it hasn’t been relevant for years now. It’s time to move on to new things.
Love the show but I have to say I agree it’s plot has been exhausted. I read an interview late last year where the creators said it could go on for many years. I wouldn’t like to see it dragged out longer than it should be. That said, it deserves a proper ending so I would hope for a final season. Even if it’s a 12 episode season. It’s a show with so many loose ends that we deserve to see a happy ending.
No Snow or Charming, no show in my opinion. Ginny and Josh are likely not renegotiating their contracts and the fact that the shows creators could even imagine continuing the show without what they at one point called, “the heart of the show” is a slap in the face to Gosh and all of the Snowing fans they have led on for so many years. All of the actors on this show deserve better, this show has been crap for the last season and a half, but without Snowing, this whole show wouldn’t exist. The savior wouldn’t exist, the evil queen never would have cast the curse, etc. ABC should just let this show die and let the actors move onto other projects.
Ugh! I can’t stand Snow and Charming. So boring! I’d be happy if they were frozen in time to be resurrected only in the series finale.
I completely agree – not because the characters are super fascinating (they’re really not), but because to continue to tell a story about Emma without them seems to go counter to the entire mission statement of the show as it began (i.e. reuniting Emma with her family). It’s so sad when you have late seasons of shows where most of the core original cast are gone the writing has to pretend that they were never that important to begin with. Much better, in that case, to do an actual spinoff with new characters all round, just having one or two transition over into a new ensemble.
I honestly don’t get why people would say that about Snow and Charming. The authors ran out of ideas for those two seasons ago. Now it’s always the same old story, nothing new, very boring. Most of the time they are just “there” and don’t even do much. The show evolved and even if they have been considered “the heart of the show” in the past, they aren’t anymore. Plus, they haven’t been in the latest episode at all and honestly I didn’t even missed them one second.
I love OUAT. It’s my favorite show. But I’d rather see it end with dignity (and a darn good series finale) than to hackneyed, piecemeal version of its former self.
Then they are about 4-5 seasons too late. First season was good, then its been downhill ever since.
Ratings back that up.
KEEP OUAT. Should get a proper final season.
I voted to keep it, but agree it will only work if they’re able to retain Jennifer Morrison. I don’t think the show would work without her.
Agreed. No Jennifer Morrison, no show. It’s that simple.
I dont mind either way. As long as Emma Swan gets her happy ending with her true love Hook, her son Henry, and her parents. But if they do keep it and its without Emma, i dont know if i would watch, she is the show – protagonist.
Also end of the day ABC pays their wages i guess lol.
Oh and i think OUAT deserves to have FINALE season as a whole. So fans and viewers can go into knowing its a final season for the characters and their faves then just pulling the plug.
Keep. If we look at the numbers, OUAT is still top 1 of ABC on Sundays. Their current 4th best drama, the 5th one on the whole year.
Yes, it is going lower in ratings. But, as of today, OUAT is by far not ABC’s most serious problem ratings-wise.
It deserves a final season. Even if it is a shorter one. But after 6 years, OUAT does not deserve to end like this. So, if the last season allows some returns, and to finish some stories, why not?
“But after 6 years, OUAT does not deserve to end like this.” -> I mean, ending this year with a finale ending on a cliffhanger (because it will for sure).
FYI: In latest numbers, it is ABC’s #5 drama (out of 11) in demo, #7 in total audience (beating Secrets and Lies, Quantico, Time After Time and SHIELD).
Indeed, so not the worst situation even ^^
And yet SHIELD has ABC’s death slot, airs after a comedy block, and at 10pm on a Tuesday night. Plus, it’s every week’s biggest broadcast gainer with a +150% spike in Live+7. OUAT should do better in that slot, what with it being regarded as a family show too…
AOS would not do better ratings in OUAT timeslot x)
That is really good but the shows material just isnt that great anymore. Regardless, I just ask for a proper and good ending for all parties involved.
it’s time to cut OUAT. It’s a shame because it used to be a wonderful and refreshing show with so much beauty and fun. but it’s clear the writers never had a longterm plan. Ever since season 3 it feels like they’re winging it, hoping for the best, which usually results in the opposite. There’s no continuity in this show which leads to an unbelievable amount of plotholes.
They’ve had some terrible lows when it comes to storylines, and they don’t know how to divide the attention among all the castmembers. It’s very clear they have favorites and that’s never a good thing for a showrunner.
They should wrap it up somewhat gracefully while they still can.
I’m really shared I think it depends on what they’ll do. From what we see I’m not exactly sure it’ll be a reset but they must not separate too much people, even if we don’t often see it the show is about hope so it would be bad. I’m waiting to see really, also I hope the actors will get what they want, not leaving when they want to stay or staying and not being too happy about it. We’ll see! I’ve been disappointed by some things in the show but it’s not character related and it’s about flaws they had for a long time. I hope they can surprise us in a good way.
I think people are overreacting about the “reboot” thing. Pretty sure that, even if some actors are not regulars next year, they’ll still appear as recurring so ^^
I voted Keep but not necessarily in the way that you envision it here. I think it does need a bit of a reset, and losing any key players would require that due to its flashback structure, unless they could secure them as recurring players. I wouldn’t return as a viewer without the show having Rumplestiltskin, Regina, Belle, some version of Henry. I loved Emma in the earlier seasons of this show, but I haven’t felt invested in her story for the most part in the last two or three seasons. At the same time it is tough to imagine the show without her… Buuuut, if the new male lead is actually a grown up Henry, I think the familial aspects could be served by the characters I mentioned above. I can do without Hook and Zelena, personally, but I understand others feel different. So I guess I vote keep but only with certain players still in play. ;)
Belle will die at the end of this season, maybe Zelena too.
It’s time for them to live happily ever after!!!
It’s too late for a reset now, it’s not going to bring back the lost viewers and it’s going to alienate the ones that are left.
When it returned last week, they advertised “This will have a happy ending but for others the finale chapter”. Could that mean this the end of the series?
Read the story about the “reset” linked multiple places above.
Time to say goodbye!
I don’t care either way because I stopped watching a season and a half ago when I realized this show was only gonna go downhill (which it did, but I wish I had stopped after season 3 instead of continuing the suffering). I just want Lana Parrilla to be free of this complete mess and on a show of her own. OUAT doesn’t deserve her, and the more she carries this show around on her shoulders, the more her talent is being wasted on scraps.
I love this show but it needs to wrap up this season. ABC needs better ratings then a .5 demo and more then 3 million viewers to get back on track. Like I said before ABC need to focus on their Sunday’s. It needs to be a family Sunday block. Start it off with two family comedies, follow by two family dramas or inhuman and a family drama.
Keep it!!!!
Loved this show for a long time, but it started to fell like they were desperately trying to find anything to say about the characters. I finally gave up midway through season 5, because it was a shell of its former self. But it’s been an important part of ABC for 6 years now, so maybe they should do what Fox did with Bones, and bring it back for a shortened “victory lap” final season.
I’m ok with a cut, as long as the show gets a proper finale. The show has a long enough run that the writers deserve time to wrap it up.
Let Lana Parrilla be free!
She would be amazing on something like American Horror Story. Once Upon A Time gave her a great opportunity of exposure and she should use it elsewhere.
I wouldn’t want a reboot. So if the majority of the cast isn’t returning, cut it. I wouldn’t watch a reboot.
It’s run its course. Season 5A had huge potential and was the worst except for one or two episodes. 5B was a marginal improvement that again had potential, but festered out. 6 started out again with huge potential and it floundered fast by killing off the new villains and what happened to the Land of Untold Stories that was so touted? All the characters aboard the blimp? So many dropped storylines and rehashed plots. Please end it with dignity and make a new series as a spinoff.
I must admit I have watched one episode from this season the rest are on my dvr but unlike years passed when this was my Sunday staple and a must watch now its just tired and passed its sell by date. And the hook character for me was the main cause I was fast forwarding through most of his parts. should have dissapperd like the rest of the neverland cast back in season 3
I still watch the show religiously and enjoy in as a whole but Emma is the show to me…she connects all the characters and this season there has been little time allotted to her story arc and almost zero time afforded to her family relationships…there has hardly been a scene with her mother….Henry hasn’t been seen and really even her romantic relationship has suffered proper development. I have stuck around 6 seasons but if they reboot by killing Emma or locking her away in an Asylum…and time lapse to a grown Henry (new male lead?) I will peace out. Emma Swan deserves better after 6 seasons of angst
I have been a fan of this show since the beginning. I love the original premise, but it’s gone so far off the rails, it’s barely recognizable any more. This is it for me, no matter what happens … I’ve got 3 episodes on my DVR that i’m not even anxious to watch after reading the recaps. Please, put the show out of it’s misery
Brass “tax”? Am I missing a pun there, or is that just an error?
Anyway, I’d like the show to return to do a proper sendoff.
Simple typo. All fixed and shiny-new.
Personally, I am not watching any reset that doesn’t include Snow and Charming, as they are the reason I watched as long as I did. However, I don’t think a reset with new cast will fix the issues with OUAT, as the main issue is with the writing. The pacing is off, the writers are more interested in plotdriven OMG! stuff than the characters and they have a habit of retconning everything into the ridiculous. So, for a reset to properly work, it would have to reset the writers more than anything.
Please! it’s time to end it! This season has been awful. Just announce it’s ending so the characters can get proper closure. I don’t want to see stuff dragged out for endless seasons.
If it doesn’t have JMO in S7, they can cut it. I will not watch.
They lost us when they erased everyone’s memory. Stick a fork in it, it’s over.
Time to cut. With Emma and Hook (im sure) eventually walking down the aisle, I think its a nice place to end
This show was so good before they threw it under the Hook bus.
i miss the family moments between snow, emma, and charming…. wouldnt like to lose the charming, but belle and rumple can go.
I hope for one finale season to wrap everything up and not end on a cliffhanger and to resolve unresolved storylines such as what happened to Will Scarlett, how he ended back up in Storybrook and were is Anastasia? Just to name one unresolved thing…
I am a little biased as last episode was so boring but also I am intrigued where Jennifer Morrison has been for the past two episodes. She was in two scenes and I think she filmed them on tge same day.
Cut retroactively three years ago!
“Of course it should be. It’s one of the few good shows on there. They, already, got rid of Grimm.” says the husband. I think it’s cute. Keep.
I have been a fan of the show, but I feel like it’s bogged down by its own mythology now. If I’m ABC, I’d end Once Upon a Time and start over by creating a new Disney anthology series. 8-10 episode mini-seasons (fall/spring) with a focused complete storyline that isn’t dependent on or connected to any other season.
I would try the same thing with a Marvel anthology series and pair the two on Sundays.
I am very torn.
On hand ratings are bad and ” reboot/revamps/resets” never work well and I’d really hate to loose the Charmings.But on the other hand,it sounds like Emma,Regina,Rumple & Hook will return and I like them and am sorta curious what the reboot will be like/look like and Once is still ratings better than a bunch of other abc show and they /won’t cancel everything.
I just want to it get a proper ending whether this season ( which I think is unlikley) or next.
Every series reaches a time when it should move on to TV heaven and OUAT has reached that point. They’ve pretty much mined the Disney animated vault as much as they can. The stories just aren’t that interesting anymore and several characters have stayed around longer than they should, e.g. Rebecca Mader’s useless and now boring Wicked Witch. Go out with a bang and move on.
Reset. Enjoy the show.
I’ll take option number 3 – Final Season. So, technically, I’ll answer both; Keep (renew for season 7) AND Cut (end the show with the aforementioned season 7).
I only enjoyed the first three seasons of the show. The rest has been background noise while I’m doing work at home.
If they planned a real ending without any cliffhanger then yes. If not half a season to conclude everything and maybe bring back fan favorites. But it’s time to end, no doubt.
I have watched since the beginning. It is time to cut. I didn’t even finish watching the end of last nights show and for some reason my DVR didn’t record the show, and I’m ok with that. It’s the same storyline every season. Go into an alternate universe, there are a few big bads and Regina and Swan save the day by teaming up. It’s too predictable and I only watch out of habit.
Cancel all ABC dramas,yes including TGIT it’s time for some new blood and storytelling.
Grey’s/Scandal/HTGAWM already renewed!
I won’t watch if Snow and Charming isn’t part of Once’s fabric. I miss when they are not part of the show. I wish the network would give the actors another look. I am going to miss Once, will not watch a reboot without Snowing. Not a CS fan, cheap not off of the original Snowing.
I voted Keep, and I think the reset sounds intriguing, but it’s got to move away from Sunday.