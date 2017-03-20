You’ll probably want to spend at least part of your summer in the Lone Star State after sneaking a peek at Midnight, Texas (premiering Tuesday, July 25 at 10/9c).
Adapted from the best-selling book trilogy by author Charlaine Harris (True Blood), the NBC drama follows Manfred (The Borgias’ François Arnaud), a psychic capable of communicating with the dead. After relocating to the titular Texas town, he finds himself surrounded by both human and supernatural allies. Among its inhabitants: a witch (Luke Cage’s Parisa Fitz-Henley), an angel (Sex and the City’s Jason Lewis), a mysterious assassin (The Vampire Diaries’ Arielle Kebbel), a local pawn shop owner (Orphan Black‘s Dylan Bruce) and a reverend (Captain Phillips’ Yul Vazquez), who may or may not be a werewolf. There’s also Creek (Parenthood‘s Sarah Ramos), an aspiring writer with whom Manfred is clearly smitten.
“The town of Midnight has been a haven for centuries,” a vampire by the name of Lemuel (played by True Blood‘s Peter Mensah) tells Manfred. “People like us make this home.” Unfortunately, that home is on the verge of an all-out war with hellish forces, and it may just be up to Manfred — “a man who can bridge the living and the dead” — to lead an army in the battle against evil.
Press PLAY on the exclusive trailer below, then tell us if Midnight, Texas looks like your next supernatural obsession.
OMG! Is everything either supernatural or superhero/sci-fi? I want something as good as Lonesome Dove/Downton Abbey/Gilmore Girls not another fantasy. American TV is on the critical list. Pass.
Try watching This is Us
No offense but This Is Us is a mess IMO. I was looking forward to it before it premiered. They lost me in the first episode. The couple completes their trio by adopting a black child, so far so good. Fast forward 20+ years and the white son is an angst ridden actor, the white daughter is a morbidly obese glutton and the only one with their head on straight is the black son who still sounds black despite being raised in an all white environment? Don’t think so.
There’s not yet a date for the premiere??
Did you read the first sentence of the article?
Hell, its something that seems very summer appropriate. I have a sense it will fill the Teen Wolf shaped hole that likely will end just before this begins. My interest, though, I only remember one of these books ever being on my Amazon list despite reading all the Sookie books and most through Amazon…actually maybe not.
This looks pretty awesome but I think it would fit better on cable. Either way, I’m in. I’ve been missing True Blood.
I liked true blood to but it fell off a lot in it final seasons. I barely made it through the sixth and and tried the seventh but didn’t make it pass the first 10 minutes.
Was wondering what happened with this show. I remember seeing this trailer last year. Thought it would be a mid season replacement. If NBC is airing it in the summer I can’t help but wonder if they don’t have any faith in it.
Look I’m going to check that out.
I’ll probably look into the books as well
I’ll check it out, at least for Arielle Kebbell alone.
Wow I’m definitely intrigued.