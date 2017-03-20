You’ll probably want to spend at least part of your summer in the Lone Star State after sneaking a peek at Midnight, Texas (premiering Tuesday, July 25 at 10/9c).

Adapted from the best-selling book trilogy by author Charlaine Harris (True Blood), the NBC drama follows Manfred (The Borgias’ François Arnaud), a psychic capable of communicating with the dead. After relocating to the titular Texas town, he finds himself surrounded by both human and supernatural allies. Among its inhabitants: a witch (Luke Cage’s Parisa Fitz-Henley), an angel (Sex and the City’s Jason Lewis), a mysterious assassin (The Vampire Diaries’ Arielle Kebbel), a local pawn shop owner (Orphan Black‘s Dylan Bruce) and a reverend (Captain Phillips’ Yul Vazquez), who may or may not be a werewolf. There’s also Creek (Parenthood‘s Sarah Ramos), an aspiring writer with whom Manfred is clearly smitten.

“The town of Midnight has been a haven for centuries,” a vampire by the name of Lemuel (played by True Blood‘s Peter Mensah) tells Manfred. “People like us make this home.” Unfortunately, that home is on the verge of an all-out war with hellish forces, and it may just be up to Manfred — “a man who can bridge the living and the dead” — to lead an army in the battle against evil.

