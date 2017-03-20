Exclusive

Courtesy of NBC

Midnight, Texas Trailer: NBC's New Drama From Charlaine Harris is the Ultimate Freak Show — Watch

By /

You’ll probably want to spend at least part of your summer in the Lone Star State after sneaking a peek at Midnight, Texas (premiering Tuesday, July 25 at 10/9c).

RELATEDNBC’s Night Shift, America’s Got Talent, Carmichael Show, JLo’s World of Dance and Midnight, Texas Get Summer Dates

Adapted from the best-selling book trilogy by author Charlaine Harris (True Blood), the NBC drama follows Manfred (The Borgias’ François Arnaud), a psychic capable of communicating with the dead. After relocating to the titular Texas town, he finds himself surrounded by both human and supernatural allies. Among its inhabitants: a witch (Luke Cage’s Parisa Fitz-Henley), an angel (Sex and the City’s Jason Lewis), a mysterious assassin (The Vampire Diaries’ Arielle Kebbel), a local pawn shop owner (Orphan Black‘s Dylan Bruce) and a reverend (Captain Phillips’ Yul Vazquez), who may or may not be a werewolf. There’s also Creek (Parenthood‘s Sarah Ramos), an aspiring writer with whom Manfred is clearly smitten.

“The town of Midnight has been a haven for centuries,” a vampire by the name of Lemuel (played by True Blood‘s Peter Mensah) tells Manfred. “People like us make this home.” Unfortunately, that home is on the verge of an all-out war with hellish forces, and it may just be up to Manfred — “a man who can bridge the living and the dead” — to lead an army in the battle against evil.

Press PLAY on the exclusive trailer below, then tell us if Midnight, Texas looks like your next supernatural obsession.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

12 Comments
  1. Collette says:
    March 20, 2017 at 8:09 AM

    OMG! Is everything either supernatural or superhero/sci-fi? I want something as good as Lonesome Dove/Downton Abbey/Gilmore Girls not another fantasy. American TV is on the critical list. Pass.

    Reply
    • Snow says:
      March 20, 2017 at 8:35 AM

      Try watching This is Us

      Reply
      • Collette says:
        March 20, 2017 at 8:44 AM

        No offense but This Is Us is a mess IMO. I was looking forward to it before it premiered. They lost me in the first episode. The couple completes their trio by adopting a black child, so far so good. Fast forward 20+ years and the white son is an angst ridden actor, the white daughter is a morbidly obese glutton and the only one with their head on straight is the black son who still sounds black despite being raised in an all white environment? Don’t think so.

        Reply
  2. Ottavia says:
    March 20, 2017 at 8:22 AM

    There’s not yet a date for the premiere??

    Reply
  3. kate says:
    March 20, 2017 at 8:24 AM

    Hell, its something that seems very summer appropriate. I have a sense it will fill the Teen Wolf shaped hole that likely will end just before this begins. My interest, though, I only remember one of these books ever being on my Amazon list despite reading all the Sookie books and most through Amazon…actually maybe not.

    Reply
  4. Julia says:
    March 20, 2017 at 8:25 AM

    This looks pretty awesome but I think it would fit better on cable. Either way, I’m in. I’ve been missing True Blood.

    Reply
    • Snow says:
      March 20, 2017 at 8:42 AM

      I liked true blood to but it fell off a lot in it final seasons. I barely made it through the sixth and and tried the seventh but didn’t make it pass the first 10 minutes.

      Reply
  5. J.B. says:
    March 20, 2017 at 8:26 AM

    Was wondering what happened with this show. I remember seeing this trailer last year. Thought it would be a mid season replacement. If NBC is airing it in the summer I can’t help but wonder if they don’t have any faith in it.

    Reply
  6. Snow says:
    March 20, 2017 at 8:35 AM

    Look I’m going to check that out.
    I’ll probably look into the books as well

    Reply
  7. Goldenvibefan says:
    March 20, 2017 at 8:50 AM

    I’ll check it out, at least for Arielle Kebbell alone.

    Reply
  8. Wrstlgirl says:
    March 20, 2017 at 9:06 AM

    Wow I’m definitely intrigued.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 