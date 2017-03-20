Chris Messina to Join Amy Adams in HBO's Sharp Objects Adaptation

Chris Messina has a new Project to work on.

The Mindy Project star has joined Amy Adams in the cast of HBO’s upcoming eight-episode drama Sharp Objects, according to our sister site Deadline. Based on Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn’s novel, Objects stars Adams as reporter Camille Preaker, who returns to her hometown after a stint in a mental hospital to investigate the murder of two preteen girls. Messina will play detective Richard Willis, who’s investigating the crime as well — and whose personal life gets tangled up with Preaker’s.

Marti Noxon (UnREAL) is writing the pilot, and will pen the remaining episodes along with Flynn. Jean-Marc Vallée, fresh off directing Big Little Lies for the network, will helm all eight episodes.

This news means Messina’s Mindy Project character — Mindy’s ex and baby daddy, Danny Castellano — will likely be even more scarce on the Hulu comedy. After four seasons as a series regular, he dropped down to recurring for Season 5 and has only appeared in a pair of episodes this season. His other TV credits include The Newsroom, Damages and Six Feet Under.