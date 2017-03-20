Chris Messina Cast Sharp Objects HBO Gillian Flynn Amy Adams
Shutterstock

Chris Messina to Join Amy Adams in HBO's Sharp Objects Adaptation

By /

Chris Messina has a new Project to work on.

The Mindy Project star has joined Amy Adams in the cast of HBO’s upcoming eight-episode drama Sharp Objects, according to our sister site Deadline. Based on Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn’s novel, Objects stars Adams as reporter Camille Preaker, who returns to her hometown after a stint in a mental hospital to investigate the murder of two preteen girls. Messina will play detective Richard Willis, who’s investigating the crime as well — and whose personal life gets tangled up with Preaker’s.

RELATEDSharp Objects, Starring Amy Adams, Gets Series Order at HBO

Marti Noxon (UnREAL) is writing the pilot, and will pen the remaining episodes along with Flynn. Jean-Marc Vallée, fresh off directing Big Little Lies for the network, will helm all eight episodes.

This news means Messina’s Mindy Project character — Mindy’s ex and baby daddy, Danny Castellano — will likely be even more scarce on the Hulu comedy. After four seasons as a series regular, he dropped down to recurring for Season 5 and has only appeared in a pair of episodes this season. His other TV credits include The Newsroom, Damages and Six Feet Under.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Jordan says:
    March 20, 2017 at 1:58 PM

    Is this a limited series? Or an anthology series? Or how will this show be a regular series beyond the first season?

    Reply
ad
 