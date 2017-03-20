Bull to Switch Showrunners as CBS Nears a Season 2 Renewal

CBS’ Bull has a new man in charge… which sets the stage for a possible Season 2.

TV veteran Glenn Gordon Caron is taking over as showrunner of the freshman legal drama, according to a report from our sister site Deadline — but only if the series, starring NCIS alum Michael Weatherly as a high-priced jury consultant, returns for a second season. Caron will join Bull for the remainder of Season 1 as a consultant, with current showrunner Mark Goffman transitioning to a development role at season’s end.

This is a great sign for Bull‘s renewal chances, which were pretty strong in any case; our very own handy-dandy Renewal Scorecard currently has Bull as “a sure thing.” CBS hasn’t announced any renewals for its freshman slate yet, but Bull has been a steady performer on Tuesday nights — even while going up against NBC’s juggernaut This Is Us — pulling in 10.3 million total viewers in its latest airing.

Caron has been a primetime staple for decades: He created the ’80s ABC classic Moonlighting, led by Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, along with the long-running Patricia Arquette procedural Medium. Most recently, he was an executive producer on FX’s Tyrant.

