Bull to Switch Showrunners as CBS Nears a Season 2 Renewal

CBS’ Bull has a new man in charge… which sets the stage for a possible Season 2.
TV veteran Glenn Gordon Caron is taking over as showrunner of the freshman legal drama, according to a report from our sister site Deadline — but only if the series, starring NCIS alum Michael Weatherly as a high-priced jury consultant, returns for a second season. Caron will join Bull for the remainder of Season 1 as a consultant, with current showrunner Mark Goffman transitioning to a development role at season’s end.
This is a great sign for Bull‘s renewal chances, which were pretty strong in any case; our very own handy-dandy Renewal Scorecard currently has Bull as “a sure thing.” CBS hasn’t announced any renewals for its freshman slate yet, but Bull has been a steady performer on Tuesday nights — even while going up against NBC’s juggernaut This Is Us — pulling in 10.3 million total viewers in its latest airing.
Caron has been a primetime staple for decades: He created the ’80s ABC classic Moonlighting, led by Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, along with the long-running Patricia Arquette procedural Medium. Most recently, he was an executive producer on FX’s Tyrant.
You be the judge: Has Bull earned a Season 2 renewal? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.
Michael Weatherly must have a little laugh to himself at how badly NCIS has gone since he left.
Yeah I finally gave up and dropped it when they had the last NOLA crossover. The characters do not mesh, Quinn is supposed to be a seasoned agent who has known Gibbs for a few years and they seem like strangers. I’m not sure why the MI6 agent was even added to the cast considering he never appears. As much as I do not care for the Bishop character I could tolerate her scenes however the show has too many characters and they do not work well at all and Esposito is being wasted. I will say Weatherly was smart by moving on from NCIS because his character was being under utilized but I just cannot get into Bull. Maybe I’ll try again next season.
Showrunner change or not Bull was going to be renewed. It wasn’t performing at NCIS levels but it hung in there against This is Us and CBS seems happy with it