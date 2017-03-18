Chuck Berry Dead at 90 — Watch TV's Top 'You Never Can Tell' Moments

Legendary guitarist and singer-songwriter Chuck Berry, who is considered one of the pioneers of rock and roll music, has died. He was 90.

According to the St. Charles County Police Department, Berry was found unresponsive in his Mississippi home on Saturday. Attempts to revive him proved unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at approximately 1:30 pm. A cause of death has not been reported.

Berry had a number of unforgettable hits in the 1950s — including “Maybellene,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Johnny B. Goode” — but it’s “You Never Can Tell” with which TV viewers are probably most familiar. The uptempo tune soundtracked Pulp Fiction‘s iconic dance scene, which has since been recreated on a number of hit shows.

If you’re not 100 percent sure about whether you’ve heard the song in question, here’s a quick refresher:

MTV’s Scream reboot paid homage to the aforementioned Pulp Fiction scene in the Season 1 episode “The Dance”…

… and on The Big Bang Theory, Leonard and Penny celebrated Sheldon moving out with a no-pants dance party. You’ll quickly recognize Leonard’s moves…

… and on Gilmore Girls, the infectious track played in the background at a Quentin Tarantino-themed party that was a big deal for Rory and Logan. (Tarantino, of course, directed Pulp Fiction):

“You Never Can Tell” also turned up in an episode of Vinyl, and has been featured during dances on reality-TV shows So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing With the Stars. Berry’s music has also been featured on the likes of The Sopranos, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Married… With Children, New Girl and You, Me and the Apocalypse.