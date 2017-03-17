The Originals Spoilers
The Originals Star Previews Marcel and Klaus' Fifty Shades Moment (of Sorts)

When The Originals (finally!) returns for its fourth season on Friday (The CW, 8/7c), fans will quickly discover that Marcel has gained a substantial lead in the show’s ongoing game of thrones.

“It’s going pretty well,” Charles Michael Davis tells TVLine of his character’s “smooth reign” over New Orleans, adding that it’s a “nice change of pace from when Klaus was in charge.”

Speaking of Klaus, you can expect lots of delicious tension between him and Marcel during the premiere, much of which involves heavy chains and dim lighting.

“I have him tied up in the basement,” Davis says with a laugh. “It’s like Fifty Shades of Grey meets that movie Split with a little Misery. More of the Misery than the Fifty Shades, though.”

In other news, you’ll be happy — or unhappy, depending on how you feel about Marcel — to hear that the King of the Big Easy is making time in his busy schedule for romance… even if it requires mixing business with pleasure.

“There’s a little action on the side,” Davis confirms. “He has a love interest — Sofya, played by Taylor Cole. They also work together, so there’s more business than pleasure… but there’s definitely some pleasure.”

But the biggest change for Marcel this season — in my mind, anyway — is his change of scene! According to Davis, “Marcel has a new space. He gave the loft to Josh, who actually made it so much cooler than what my original one was. There’s basketball, foosball, a poker table and a DJ set. Marcel really underutilized that loft.

And then, Davis jokes, there are some things that will never change: “Even five years in the future, they have iPhone 6s.”

What are your hopes for The Originals‘ new season? Drop ’em in a comment below.

1 Comment
  1. richardrumeo2 says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:21 AM

    well, i will be so happy when my girl hope destroys you, BS, you are a villain to me and your end is near

    Reply
