NBC's Night Shift, America's Got Talent, Carmichael Show, JLo's World of Dance and Midnight, Texas Get Summer Dates

NBC on Friday dropped a dozen summer premiere dates, including for the new seasons of The Night Shift, America’s Got Talent and Ninja Warrior, plus the debut of Jennifer Lopez’s World of Dance competition and its adaptation of Charlaine Harris’ Midnight, Texas.

All told, the Peacock network’s warm-weather plan lays out like this:

MONDAY, MAY 8
10 pm World of Dance (series premiere)

TUESDAY, MAY 30
8 pm America’s Got Talent Season 12 (with new host Tyra Banks)
10 pm World of Dance (regular time slot premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
9 pm The Carmichael Show Season 3

MONDAY, JUNE 12
8 pm American Ninja Warrior Season 6
10 pm Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge Season 2

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21
8 pm Little Big Shots: Forever Young (spinoff premiere)

THURSDAY, JUNE 22
8 pm The Wall Season 1B
9 pm The Night Shift Season 4 (new night)

TUESDAY, JULY 25
10 pm Midnight, Texas (series premiere)

MONDAY, AUGUST 7
10 pm Hollywood Game Night Season 5

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10
9 pm Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update (offshoot premiere)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16
9 pm Marlon (series premiere, leading out of AGT results show)

