Shades of Blue Renewed for Season 3

NBC is pulling the trigger on more Shades of Blue, renewing the Jennifer Lopez-Ray Liotta cop drama for a third season. The order comes just two episodes into the show’s second season.

NBC notes that in its new Sunday-at-10 time slot, Shades has been “dominating” its drama competition on ABC (American Crime) and CBS (Elementary) by more than 50 percent.

“We’re so hugely appreciative of everything Jennifer and Ray do, and know it is due to their dedication, as well as the hard work of our incredible cast and producers, that Shades of Blue has so clearly and compellingly earned a third-season renewal,” NBC president Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “This show continues to mine powerful stories that always leave us hungry for more.”