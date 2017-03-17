Shades of Blue Renewed
Courtesy of NBC

Shades of Blue Renewed for Season 3

By /

NBC is pulling the trigger on more Shades of Blue, renewing the Jennifer Lopez-Ray Liotta cop drama for a third season. The order comes just two episodes into the show’s second season.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

NBC notes that in its new Sunday-at-10 time slot, Shades has been “dominating” its drama competition on ABC (American Crime) and CBS (Elementary) by more than 50 percent.

“We’re so hugely appreciative of everything Jennifer and Ray do, and know it is due to their dedication, as well as the hard work of our incredible cast and producers, that Shades of Blue has so clearly and compellingly earned a third-season renewal,” NBC president Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “This show continues to mine powerful stories that always leave us hungry for more.”

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. LT says:
    March 17, 2017 at 3:00 PM

    It’s sooooo GOOD!

    Reply
  2. Billy meacham says:
    March 17, 2017 at 3:18 PM

    I’m surprised I figured Sunday at 9 would be a death slot since it was on Thursdays for season 1.

    Reply
  3. Steven says:
    March 17, 2017 at 3:29 PM

    Glad to hear it!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 