Scream Season 3 Reboot Eyed at MTV

MTV is on the verge of rebooting a reboot.
The basic cabler is in the very early stages of completely overhauling Scream — and if all goes according to plan, would feature an all new cast and storyline when it returns for Season 3.
Per our sister site Deadline, the revamped series would be unlikely to make references to the events and characters of Seasons 1 and 2. The cast that populated the first two seasons has already been granted permission to look for other work; Willa Fitzgerald, who played Emma Duvall, has jumped to another TV reboot, booking a series regular gig on Fox’s potential Behind Enemy Lines adaptation.
The search for a new showrunner is also underway, with Season 2 showrunners Michael Gans and Richard Register no longer associated with the teen thriller. Gans and Register previously replaced Jill Blotevogal and Jaime Paglia, who were at the helm during Season 1.
Despite being under new management, MTV is said to be deeply committed to keeping the Scream franchise alive — hence the reboot. An abbreviated third season consisting of a mere six episodes was ordered back in October.
Have at it, Scream fans: On a scale of 1-10, how disappointed are you to learn that the drama will essentially be starting from scratch upon its return?
So…that big cliffhanger at the end of season two will just go completely unanswered. Hmm.
Yup.
If this is how they treat the fans, I won’t be back.
I’m at an 11. I’d have rathered cancelation. They could at least have finished the current storyline.
Consider how well Horror anthologies are currently doing… on one hand, you have American Horror Story heading into, what, season 7, on the other hand, Scream Queens season two seemed to underwhelm… and both from Ryan Murphy??
The only character I cared about at all was Brooke. Other than her, I don’t mind that we won’t see the rest of the cast again.
I could be down for this. I mean the show as it presently existed really had nothing to do with the movies except name very small things (mother has secret past, there’s a reporter (podcaster), and in the end the boyfriend did it). If they could take the things that worked in the first season of scream queens and pretty little liars, and maybe set the reboot in Woodsboro even, they might be able to make it work
Literally only watched for Bex Taylor-Klaus. Bye Scream.
Complete and total bullshirt.
To be honest, I always thought that MTV missed the mark in choosing not to make the show an anthology series with a new crop of characters and killer every season. Still plan on sticking around, but would love a larger third season.
With Wes Craven no longer being with us plus the fact it’s not Scream without Ghostface…I say let it be and do something new.
Well, they can say goodbye to their six remaining viewers.
I see MTV is going hardcore at trying to complete its transformation into BSTV.
Who needs resolution anyway, right. Thanks for nothing, I guess.