Scream Season 3 Reboot Eyed at MTV

MTV is on the verge of rebooting a reboot.

The basic cabler is in the very early stages of completely overhauling Scream — and if all goes according to plan, would feature an all new cast and storyline when it returns for Season 3.

Per our sister site Deadline, the revamped series would be unlikely to make references to the events and characters of Seasons 1 and 2. The cast that populated the first two seasons has already been granted permission to look for other work; Willa Fitzgerald, who played Emma Duvall, has jumped to another TV reboot, booking a series regular gig on Fox’s potential Behind Enemy Lines adaptation.

The search for a new showrunner is also underway, with Season 2 showrunners Michael Gans and Richard Register no longer associated with the teen thriller. Gans and Register previously replaced Jill Blotevogal and Jaime Paglia, who were at the helm during Season 1.

Despite being under new management, MTV is said to be deeply committed to keeping the Scream franchise alive — hence the reboot. An abbreviated third season consisting of a mere six episodes was ordered back in October.

Have at it, Scream fans: On a scale of 1-10, how disappointed are you to learn that the drama will essentially be starting from scratch upon its return?