Conviction's Merrin Dungey Joins CBS Comedy Pilot Brothered Up

The ubiquitous Merrin Dungey, who recently starred on ABC’s Conviction, will stand behind her man in blue in the CBS multi-camera sitcom pilot Brothered Up.

The culture-clash comedy tells the tale of two policemen — Calvin (Weeds‘ Romany Malco), an emotionally guarded African-American cop, and Farooq (Rules of Engagement‘s Adhir Kalyan), an emotionally available Pakistani cop — who are forced to find a way to work together to patrol the streets of a Detroit neighborhood.

Per our sister site Deadline, Dungey is set to play Calvin’s wife Desri, who is said to know her husband better than he knows himself. Sitcom veteran James Burrows is directing the pilot, and will also serve as an EP alongside creator Mark Gross (Mike & Molly).

Should Brothered Up be ordered to series, it’ll also mark Dungey’s return to CBS’ comedy line-up. The actress previously recurred throughout all nine seasons of The King of Queens. Her extensive TV resume also includes Alias, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Chasing Life, Once Upon a Time, and most recently, HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Conviction, which had its last four episodes burned off in January, is not expected to return for Season 2. Fellow co-stars, including leading lady Hayley Atwell, Manny Montana and Emily Kinney, have since booked other gigs.

Does Dungey’s casting pique your interest in this potential CBS comedy?