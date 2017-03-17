Dancing With the Stars: Who Will Win Season 24? We've Set the Odds!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… to be a celebrity no one has heard of before!

Dancing With the Stars returns for Season 24 this Monday (ABC, 8/7c), and while the roster does boast a few pop culture legends, there are certainly some names that had us scooting over to Wikipedia for a little research. (Plot twist: Professional bull rider Bonner Bolton doesn’t even have a page.)

As is tradition, TVLine has set the odds for who will flourish or falter on the dance floor — and, in doing so, we’ve found that Season 24 might be the series’ most competitive cycle yet. By our estimation, at least five couples stand a real chance at the Mirrorball… but the forecast isn’t quite as sunny for celebs like Charo, Chris Kattan or — ugh — Nick Viall.

Take a look at the gallery on the right — or click here for direct access — to see our odds for Dancing With the Stars‘ 24th season, then hit the comments with your own predictions!