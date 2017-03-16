Yvette Nicole Brown Joins ABC's Mayoral Comedy Pilot as Series Regular

Yvette Nicole Brown has a side piece lined up in case CBS hands The Odd Couple divorce papers.
The ex-Community actress has joined ABC’s untitled comedy pilot about a struggling hip-hop artist (played by Search Party‘s Brandon Michael Hall) who runs for mayor to promote his mixtape — and wins. Brown will play the newbie mayor’s mother.
The potential series — which also counts Scream Queens‘ Lea Michele among its cast — is in second position to The Odd Couple, which means if CBS renews the struggling sitcom for a fourth season (which seems very unlikely), Brown will be forced to bow out of the ABC gig (assuming it gets ordered to series).
Late Night with Jimmy Fallon producer Jeremy Bronson penned the script for the half-hour project and will serve as an EP alongside former Hamilton co-star Daveed Diggs.
Brown recently signed on to host the new Syfy competition series Cosplay Melee. She’s also a a semi-regular fixture on The Talking Dead and has a recurring role on CBS’ The Young and the Restless. (In other words, she’s a busy girl.)
She is busy. And she is a woman. She is a busy, talented woman.
I loved her on Community, I fell in love with her when she explained her concept of God and religion with Chris Hardwick on The Nerdist podcast (and I’m agnostic!), and I cringed through every episode of The Odd Couple. I hope this new project brings her nothing but good things!
But she had to leave Community early because the hours were too rough….