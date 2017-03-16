Tuesday Ratings: This Is Us Ends Season With New Highs, NCIS Dips

Following an extended delay caused by a weekend power outage at one of its data centers, Nielsen has released the TV ratings for Sunday, Monday and now Tuesday night. TVLine has posted each day’s batch separately as they trickled in — and frankly, for my own sanity I likely won’t bother with many sitcoms or stationary shows — so grab a beer and a bourbon back and see what’s what….
NBC | Despite drawing mixed reviews (including an average TVLine reader grade of “B-“) — and opposite whatever Rachel Maddow was up to over on cable cousin MSNBC — This Is Us‘ freshman finale not surprisingly drew new series highs, rising 15 and 13 percent to 12.8 million toal viewers and a 3.4 demo rating. Opening the Peacock’s night, The Voice (11.7 mil/2.5) was down a tenth week-to-week. Trial & Error‘s double episode debut did 5.9 mil/14 and then 4.6 mil/1.0.
CBS | NCIS (13.9 mil/1.5) dipped to season and series lows. NCIS: New Orleans‘ two-hour outing averaged 10.3 mil/1.2 — down just a tenth from Bull’s most recent outing and imrpviing on its own previous performance.
THE CW | The Flash (2.4 mil/0.9) and Legends (1.34 mil/0.5) both hit audience lows while holding onto their demo lows.
FOX | Bones (2.52 mil/0.7) hit a new audience low while steady in the demo.
Ouch Trial and Error…didn’t think it would be this low esp after such a huge lead.
Incredible TIU…just wow.
I hope season 2 is just as good, hope the show stays true to what has worked for season 1
Why didn’t NBC just put Trial and Error after Superstore? Powerless is a bust I dropped that show after its second episode. This Is Us and Trial and Error do not go well together so I’m not suprised it dropped so much. I hope it’s given a chance I found it pretty decent I preferred it over The Good Place. Also why does Fox hate Bones so much? They have a new episodes of New Girl, Mick repeat, and new Bones episode.
I thought Trial and Error was hilarious. I laughed out loud more times that I have at any show in quite a while. I hope it succeeds.
Ncis is collapsing into a massive and catastrophic failure for cbs. Needs major emergency surgery! Cbs needs ncis. It’s failing spectacularly. Cancel bull and get tony and ziva back.