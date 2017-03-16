The Expanse Renewed for Season 3

Syfy will continue to explore The Expanse.
The network has renewed the sci-fi drama for a 13-episode Season 3, slated to air in 2018, it was announced Thursday.
The series — starring Steven Strait (Magic City), Thomas Jane (Hung), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Grimm), Cas Anvar (The Strain) and Chad L. Coleman (The Walking Dead) — takes place across a colonized galaxy 200 years in the future, when two strangers become swept up in a vast conspiracy. It is based on the book series The Expanse, written by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (under the pen name James S. A. Corey).
“The Expanse is a gorgeous, thrilling, emotional series that has quite simply raised the bar for science fiction on television,” NBCU cable entertainment president Chris McCumber said in a statement. “We, along with the fans, are looking forward to continuing the journey with our partners at Alcon Television Group and the series’ brilliant cast and crew.”
The show’s second season is currently airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on Syfy.
The Expanse fans: What are you hoping to see in Season 3? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.
Shohreh Aghdashloo is the most beautiful women in the world
Also very elegant.
I have such a hard time understanding her, I’m always rewinding her scenes.
Favorite show. Bar none.
What about the Magicians?
Cable Renewal Scorecard: http://tvline.com/2015/12/28/cable-tv-shows-renewed-cancelled-2016/4/
YAY!
Hopefully syfy renews the magicians for season 3 and I’ll be happy (:
Still sad about Incorporated, but this is definitely a step in the right direction. Probably the strongest entry in the surprisingly solid slate they’ve got at the moment. Gone are the days when they relied on cheesy movies-of-the-week and WWE matches.
Good news. Syfy taketh (Incorporated, 12 Monkeys) and giveth (The Expanse!) … but as the article mentions I do think The Expanse has raised the bar for sci-fi on TV. It’s one of the best looking sci-fi shows ever, and to me only BSG can rival it for production values.
Wonder how you say overjoyed in belter? So happy to hear this news.