The Expanse Renewed for Season 3

Syfy will continue to explore The Expanse.

The network has renewed the sci-fi drama for a 13-episode Season 3, slated to air in 2018, it was announced Thursday.

RELATEDCable/Streaming Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled? What’s On the Bubble?

The series — starring Steven Strait (Magic City), Thomas Jane (Hung), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Grimm), Cas Anvar (The Strain) and Chad L. Coleman (The Walking Dead) — takes place across a colonized galaxy 200 years in the future, when two strangers become swept up in a vast conspiracy. It is based on the book series The Expanse, written by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (under the pen name James S. A. Corey).

RELATED12 Monkeys Renewed (and Cancelled)

“The Expanse is a gorgeous, thrilling, emotional series that has quite simply raised the bar for science fiction on television,” NBCU cable entertainment president Chris McCumber said in a statement. “We, along with the fans, are looking forward to continuing the journey with our partners at Alcon Television Group and the series’ brilliant cast and crew.”

The show’s second season is currently airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on Syfy.

The Expanse fans: What are you hoping to see in Season 3? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.