SNL to Air Live Nationally, Announces Melissa McCarthy, Jimmy Fallon, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Pine as Hosts

Saturday Night Live will be live for everyone for the remainder of Season 42.

NBC announced on Thursday that for the first time ever, the late-night sketch comedy program will air live in all time zones, beginning on April 15 with host Jimmy Fallon. Each episode will air at 11:30 pm ET, 10:30 pm CT, 9:30 pm MT and 8:30 pm PT. (For the Mountain and Pacific time zones, SNL will be repeated at 11:30 pm.)

In addition, SNL has announced hosts for the rest of its current season, including Chris Pine (on May 6), Sean Spicer impersonator extraordinaire Melissa McCarthy (on May 13) and Ballers‘ Dwayne Johnson (on May 20), who will preside over the Season 42 finale.

“SNL — enjoying its most popular season in two decades — is part of the national conversation, and we thought it would be a great idea to broadcast to the west and mountain time zones live at the same time it’s being seen in the east and central time zones,” Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. “That way, everyone is in on the joke at the same time. Kudos to Lorne Michaels, the producers and cast for making ‘SNL’ one of the most relevant and anticipated shows in the zeitgeist.”

Saturday Night Live returns on April 8 with host Louis C.K. and musical guest The Chainsmokers. Musical guests for the final four episodes will be announced at a later date.