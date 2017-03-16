Ryan Murphy's 1980s New York-Set Drama Pose in the Works at FX

Ryan Murphy Pose Series FX
Another week, another new Ryan Murphy series in production: The American Horror Story auteur’s 1980s drama Pose is underway at FX.

Per our sister site DeadlinePose “examines the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York City.” Set in 1986, the series takes on the rise of Donald Trump-style superwealth, the denizens of downtown (including the literary scene) and the underground LGBT subculture known as ball culture.

A rep for FX had no comment on Pose.

According to Deadline, Murphy will executive-produce the series along with American Crime Story‘s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson and frequent collaborator Brad Falchuk (Glee, American Horror Story). Murphy, Falchuk and newcomer Stephen Canals will write the series. FX Productions and Fox 21 TV Studios will produce.

The series is interested in casting unfamiliar faces (read: No John Travolta-style big gets or Murphy staples like Sarah Paulson), and the drama is tentatively scheduled to begin airing in 2018.

Pose joins a long list of Murphy series currently on the TV schedule, including FX’s American Horror StoryFEUD and American Crime Story and Fox’s Scream Queens.

3 Comments
  1. Joey says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:13 PM

    It intrigues me, but the problem with non-anthology RM series is that they fall apart after a season, sometimes even before the first season is finished.

    Reply
  2. Joel Maurice says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:36 PM

    Pretty Soon FX is going to have to spin off to a network of just the Ryan Murphy shows. Is this supposed to be an anthology or is it a multi-season drama?

    Reply
  3. drb999 says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:58 PM

    When does Murphy find time to sleep?

    Reply
