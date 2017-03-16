Rachel Griffiths to Star in NBC Medical Drama Pilot From SVU EP

Don’t worry, victims of a fictional Brooklyn catastrophic event: Rachel Griffiths is on the case.

The Six Feet Under alum has signed on to star in an untitled NBC medical drama pilot from Law & Order: SVU‘s Warren Leight, our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential series, which unfolds in real time, takes place at an understaffed hospital that becomes the New York City borough’s last viable trauma center after a holiday weekend hurricane devastates the city. With few doctors on call, the medical staff is pushed to make incredibly difficult choices to save their patients and themselves.

Griffiths’ character, Kim Masters, is a take-chargeEmergency Department nurse who is a divorced single mom of a 13-year-old son, and her mother suffers from dementia.

The cast also includes Nikki M. James (BrainDead), Paola Lazaro and Matthew James Thomas.

Griffiths’ TV work also includes Brothers & Sisters, Camp and When We Rise.