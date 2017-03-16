Wednesday Ratings: Lethal Weapon, Star Rise With Freshman Finales

Fox’s already-renewed Lethal Weapon wrapped its freshman run on Wednesday night with 5.8 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating (per TVByTheNumbers), steady in audience while rising a tenth in the demo week-to-week.

Leading out of that, Star (4.1 mil/1.3) also ticked up with its finale, and will be back for Season 2 — though with a new showrunner.

Over on CBS, Survivor (7.8 mil/1.7) and Criminal Minds (7.3 mil/1.3) both added viewers while steady in the demo. Beyond Borders (5.4 mil/0.9) matched last week’s two-hour opener.

The CW’s Arrow (1.6 mil/0.5) dipped to match its series low in the demo, while The 100 (1.1 mil/0.4) was steady.

ABC’s Designated Survivor (5.7 mil/1.3) matched its midseason premiere, while a steady Modern Family (6 mil/1.9) topped the night in the demo. The Goldbergs (1.5) and Speechless (1.3) each slipped two tenths in the demo, while black-ish (1.5) rose a tenth.

NBC’s The Voice repeat (7.6 mil/1.6) drew Wednesday’s second-largest audience while placing third in the demo.

