Wednesday Ratings: Lethal Weapon, Star Rise With Freshman Finales

Fox’s already-renewed Lethal Weapon wrapped its freshman run on Wednesday night with 5.8 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating (per TVByTheNumbers), steady in audience while rising a tenth in the demo week-to-week.
Leading out of that, Star (4.1 mil/1.3) also ticked up with its finale, and will be back for Season 2 — though with a new showrunner.
Over on CBS, Survivor (7.8 mil/1.7) and Criminal Minds (7.3 mil/1.3) both added viewers while steady in the demo. Beyond Borders (5.4 mil/0.9) matched last week’s two-hour opener.
The CW’s Arrow (1.6 mil/0.5) dipped to match its series low in the demo, while The 100 (1.1 mil/0.4) was steady.
ABC’s Designated Survivor (5.7 mil/1.3) matched its midseason premiere, while a steady Modern Family (6 mil/1.9) topped the night in the demo. The Goldbergs (1.5) and Speechless (1.3) each slipped two tenths in the demo, while black-ish (1.5) rose a tenth.
NBC’s The Voice repeat (7.6 mil/1.6) drew Wednesday’s second-largest audience while placing third in the demo.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
Good for Star. This show ended up being surprisingly good. Glad I stuck with it.
Looks like both The Flash and Arrow have lost viewers this past season. It’ll be interesting to see how Legends is doing. Hopefully these shows can bounce back next season.
Legends is down too.
What happened to the middle?
Really like star. Glad it was renewed same for lethal weapon.