Emily VanCamp to Star in Medical Drama Pilot The Resident at Fox

Revenge‘s Emily VanCamp is trading in a red Sharpie for a scalpel, signing on to star in Fox’s medical drama pilot The Resident, TVLine has learned.
The potential series — written and EP’d by Amy Holden Jones (ABC’s Black Box), and Code Black duo Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi — centers on Devon Pravesh (Halt and Catch Fire‘s Manish Dayal), an idealistic young doctor who begins his first day under the supervision of a tough, brilliant senior resident, Conrad Hawkins (The Good Wife‘s Matt Czuchry), who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine. Lives may be saved or lost, but expectations will always be shattered.
Van Camp will play Nicolette (aka Nic), an attractive nurse who also happens to the on-again-off-again romantic fling of Czuchry’s Conrad.
If The Resident snags a series order, this would be VanCamp’s most significant TV role since Revenge was laid to rest by ABC in 2015.
I love this actress, have watched everything she has been in. Looking forward to this new show.
Super excited for this. Emily VanCamp is one of my favorite actresses! I’ve been waiting patiently for her next TV role ever since Revenge ended.
Right?!
She can do better than a probably to be cancelled medical show.
EVC can do better than a role that is summarised as “an attractive nurse who sleeps with Rory Gilmore’s baby daddy.”
That is exactly what I thought. Even reading the headline I thought “She could do so much better than the lead in some medical drama”. Then I read the article.. what the heck!! She’s just a co-starring love interest?! She’s Emily Thorne!! Her Aunt is Peggy Carter, a founder of SHIELD dammit!!
I’m cautiously optimistic about this one. I’ve loved EVC since Everwood and really enjoyed Matt Czuchry on the Good Wife and Gilmore Girls. It could be just another tired medical drama but I will give it a try because of the cast.
what a fricking Hollywood cliche! The men are doctors – the woman is the nurse! She’s better than that…this woman has helmed her own series!
Wow, I love her but this is quite a step-down for her. Revenge wasn’t exactly high art, but she had the lead role in that show and I assumed she’d only go for leads from then on. The character’s most interesting “feature” if you can even call it that is that she off-and-on sleeps with her superior? Really?
I have been looking forward to her eventual return to TV. Not certain the part as described is worthy of her talents, but will take a look. Maybe she can bring Revenge’s Conrad back to life?
For a woman who has been a series regular in THREE, four-season long runs of great TV shows, now she’s the girlfriend/nurse?
Frickin’ Hollywood. Love EVC – she deserves better.
Well this role sounds crappy, but I love Van Camp so sign me up!
I am so beyond excited. I love her!! Amazing in Revenge and oh gosh, having such Everwood feels right now.