Emily VanCamp to Star in Medical Drama Pilot The Resident at Fox

Revenge‘s Emily VanCamp is trading in a red Sharpie for a scalpel, signing on to star in Fox’s medical drama pilot The Resident, TVLine has learned.

The potential series — written and EP’d by Amy Holden Jones (ABC’s Black Box), and Code Black duo Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi — centers on Devon Pravesh (Halt and Catch Fire‘s Manish Dayal), an idealistic young doctor who begins his first day under the supervision of a tough, brilliant senior resident, Conrad Hawkins (The Good Wife‘s Matt Czuchry), who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine. Lives may be saved or lost, but expectations will always be shattered.

Van Camp will play Nicolette (aka Nic), an attractive nurse who also happens to the on-again-off-again romantic fling of Czuchry’s Conrad.

If The Resident snags a series order, this would be VanCamp’s most significant TV role since Revenge was laid to rest by ABC in 2015.