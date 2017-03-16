Criminal Minds: Shemar Moore Returns — Find Out Why and For How Long

It will be all hands on deck as CBS’ Criminal Minds brings its season — and possibly an ongoing manhunt — to a close.
TVLine has learned that original cast member Shemar Moore, who exited the series almost a year ago, will reprise his role of Derek Morgan as a guest star in the Season 12 finale, airing Wednesday, May 10.
In the season ender, Morgan brings the BAU a lead in the case against serial killer/escaped convict Mr. Scratch, who has wreaked havoc, sometimes of a quite personal nature, all season. Among his myriad illicit and illegal affronts, Scratch is to blame for longtime team member Aaron Hotchner entering WITSEC with his son Jack, who had been stalked by the BAU’s irrepressible adversary. (That sad, off-screen twist paved the way for the CBS series to accommodate the absence of series vet Thomas Gibson, who was terminated last August after an on-set physical altercation with a writer/producer.)
Moore recently was added to the cast of CBS’ Shawn Ryan-produced S.W.A.T. pilot, which is inspired by the 2003 film and will be directed by Justin Lin.
Want more scoop on Criminal Minds, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
YES! I’d been hoping he’d make an appearance at some point in this storyline. Shame it won’t be until the season finale (I think his presence would be particularly welcome right now, given everything going on with Reid at the moment), but hey, any opportunity to see him pop in again is always welcome. Can’t wait to see him back and working with everybody-here’s hoping they’ll finally manage to take Mr. Scratch down once and for all.
I’m with you. You need to post this on the other website we both visit.
Reid needs him, even if it’s only a phone call. Reid needs to hear his voice.
I hope they wrap this up soon. Hate Spencer in jail.
Me too. What a horrible storyline.
Haven’t seen an episode since Hotch left and no incentive to start now! Hotch was the glue in Criminal Minds. Nothing has changed sadly.
I’m with you there. I won’t be watching.
Your choice
Yeah I was done after Hotch left, too. Paget coming back softened the blow, but it just doesn’t work without him.
Wah wah. Go get a safe space, snowflake. You babies still crying about not watching, but yet you stalk every article written.
I’m with you. It’s their choice.
Agreed…I’m not surprised they’re bringing Derek back for this though… It would have been horrible of them not too. If or when they bring back Hotch I’ll watch again.
Your choice
I miss my Shemar Moore in Criminal Minds.He needs to come back for good.He is sooo sexy xx
Yesssssss! I`ve stopped watching soon after he left, but will definitely watch his return in the season finale.
Awesome!!You can’t have a season 12 without him!!! I say please BRING HIM BACK FOR GOOD !!!!!!! can’t wait for his return 🙆🙆🙋😀😀😌🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗😁BUT IT BE MUCH BETTER IF HE JUST NEVER GOES AWAY AGAIN! LOVIN’ SHEMAR MOORE💜
He has a new show on CBS, but Reid needs him NOW. I hope this isn’t FAKE NEWS>
Does anyone else feel like the show has way too many cast members now? I like the addition of Adam Rodriquez but then adding the other new guy just feels like too much.
Apparently you’ve never watched Law and Order. They’ve changed a lot over the years, yet loyal viewers still watch. I am enjoying the present cast. It’s too bad you live in the past.
Yes I agree…just like with NCIS 1 person left and they added 3 to replace…ridiculous
I hope that even without his appearance, the rest of the cast should at least mention his offscreen support for Reid.
I hope they wrap up this Spencer storyline by May…dullsville and going on too long now…Who is working his case…no mention of anything…
Thank you. Rossi tossing it off to just hope, like all they can do is wait around for the next highly improbable, overly gory misogynistic unsub. Hotch wouldn’t sleep until Reid was safe (hello, former federal prosecutor) and wouldn’t accept ANY new cases. Morgan would park himself outside that prison—no, he’d go undercover to protect his Pretty Boy (remember he had “18 months deep undercover” experience with CPD in between getting his law degree, serving on the bomb squad, specializing in obsessional crimes, and presumably applying to the FBI).
All hands on deck, huh? Then I expect that will see Hotch make an appearance too?
Wonderful News. Shemar is amazing in a super program. Xxx