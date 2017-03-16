Criminal Minds: Shemar Moore Returns — Find Out Why and For How Long

It will be all hands on deck as CBS’ Criminal Minds brings its season — and possibly an ongoing manhunt — to a close.

TVLine has learned that original cast member Shemar Moore, who exited the series almost a year ago, will reprise his role of Derek Morgan as a guest star in the Season 12 finale, airing Wednesday, May 10.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

In the season ender, Morgan brings the BAU a lead in the case against serial killer/escaped convict Mr. Scratch, who has wreaked havoc, sometimes of a quite personal nature, all season. Among his myriad illicit and illegal affronts, Scratch is to blame for longtime team member Aaron Hotchner entering WITSEC with his son Jack, who had been stalked by the BAU’s irrepressible adversary. (That sad, off-screen twist paved the way for the CBS series to accommodate the absence of series vet Thomas Gibson, who was terminated last August after an on-set physical altercation with a writer/producer.)

RELATEDCriminal Minds‘ Thomas Gibson Details Kick That Got Him Fired, Hopes ‘Good Work Is What People Will Remember’

Moore recently was added to the cast of CBS’ Shawn Ryan-produced S.W.A.T. pilot, which is inspired by the 2003 film and will be directed by Justin Lin.

Want more scoop on Criminal Minds, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.