Zoo Season 3 Premiere Date
Courtesy of CBS

CBS' Zoo, Big Brother, New Asteroid Thriller Get Summer Premiere Dates

By /

Zoo will come roaring back on a new night — Thursday, June 29 at 10/9 — as part of CBS’ upcoming summer slate.

RELATEDMatt’s Inside Line: Get Scoop on Zoo Season 3

(Increasingly loosely) based on the James Patterson novel, the summertime drama will again star James Wolk, Kristen Connolly, Billy Burke, Nonso Anozie, Alyssa Diaz and Josh Salatin, while Gracie Dzienny (Chasing Life) has joined the cast as Mitch’s grown-up daughter Clementine. (‘Member, Season 2 ended with that wacky 10-year time jump.)

RELATEDWatch Big Brother Contestants Learn About President Trump — Two Days Later

CBS also announced that Big Brother will launch its 19th (broadcast) season on Wednesday, June 28 at 8 pm, followed by Thursday and Sunday editions.

RELATEDCandy Crush Game Show, Based on Mobile Franchise, Bears Fruit at CBS

Among fresh fare, the Eye network’s live-action Candy Crush game show will debut Sunday, July 9 at 9 pm, while Salvation — an asteroid-hurtling-toward-Earth thriller starring Jennifer Finnigan (Tyrant), Santiago Cabrera (The Musketeers) and Charlie Rowe (Red Band Society) — will enter orbit on Wednesday, July 12 at 9/8c.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 Comments
  1. kate says:
    March 16, 2017 at 9:03 AM

    Zoo, you are one of my twisted summer pleasures, it totally makes sense that you would follow the live BB show so they can try and keep people from annoyingly complaining that the feeds haven’t returned. I’m still mad that you killed Chloe and keep hoping that was a misdirected so as to forget that they had her body for a full episode after she died.

    Reply
  2. Brian says:
    March 16, 2017 at 9:07 AM

    I’m curious what CBS will be airing in the Tuesdays at 9 slot that Zoo has been in for the past 2 seasons.

    Reply
  3. Billy meacham says:
    March 16, 2017 at 9:45 AM

    Seriously a candy crush game show??? How is that going to work??

    Reply
  4. Billy meacham says:
    March 16, 2017 at 9:56 AM

    So they are moving zoo to a death slot Thursday at 9 pm? What was wrong with Tuesday’s?

    Reply
  5. kirads09 says:
    March 16, 2017 at 10:36 AM

    Can’t wait for Zoo. It is bananas but a perfect fun summer show.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 