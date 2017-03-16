CBS' Zoo, Big Brother, New Asteroid Thriller Get Summer Premiere Dates

Zoo will come roaring back on a new night — Thursday, June 29 at 10/9 — as part of CBS’ upcoming summer slate.
(Increasingly loosely) based on the James Patterson novel, the summertime drama will again star James Wolk, Kristen Connolly, Billy Burke, Nonso Anozie, Alyssa Diaz and Josh Salatin, while Gracie Dzienny (Chasing Life) has joined the cast as Mitch’s grown-up daughter Clementine. (‘Member, Season 2 ended with that wacky 10-year time jump.)
CBS also announced that Big Brother will launch its 19th (broadcast) season on Wednesday, June 28 at 8 pm, followed by Thursday and Sunday editions.
Among fresh fare, the Eye network’s live-action Candy Crush game show will debut Sunday, July 9 at 9 pm, while Salvation — an asteroid-hurtling-toward-Earth thriller starring Jennifer Finnigan (Tyrant), Santiago Cabrera (The Musketeers) and Charlie Rowe (Red Band Society) — will enter orbit on Wednesday, July 12 at 9/8c.
Zoo, you are one of my twisted summer pleasures, it totally makes sense that you would follow the live BB show so they can try and keep people from annoyingly complaining that the feeds haven’t returned. I’m still mad that you killed Chloe and keep hoping that was a misdirected so as to forget that they had her body for a full episode after she died.
I’m curious what CBS will be airing in the Tuesdays at 9 slot that Zoo has been in for the past 2 seasons.
Seriously a candy crush game show??? How is that going to work??
So they are moving zoo to a death slot Thursday at 9 pm? What was wrong with Tuesday’s?
Can’t wait for Zoo. It is bananas but a perfect fun summer show.