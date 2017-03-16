America's Next Top Model: Tyra Banks Returning as Host, Replacing Rita Ora

Tyra Banks is now in the running to become America’s top host.

Just days after NBC announced that Banks will replace Nick Cannon as the host of America’s Got Talent, VH1 on Thursday revealed that she will also return to her former perch, replacing Rita Ora as the host of America’s Next Top Model for its upcoming 24th cycle.

“Tyra has always been the heart and soul of the franchise and her absence was deeply felt by our fiercely loyal fans who missed their Queen of the Smize,” executive producer Ken Mok says in a statement. “We’d like to thank Rita Ora for being a great partner and total pro. She infused this new iteration of ANTM with passion and creativity and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.”

Banks hosted the first 22 cycles of Top Model, which aired on UPN from 2003 to 2006, then on The CW from 2006 to 2015. Ora was named the new host when the show was picked up for additional seasons on VH1 in 2016. New panelists will be announced at a later date.

Shortly after news of Banks’ return broke, she tweeted the following message to Ora:

Mizz @ritaora, you exemplify Business Boss Brand to the fullest! Thank you for all the amazingness you brought to ANTM 💋 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) March 16, 2017

Top Model Nation, are you glad to have the “Queen of the Smize” back on her throne? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.