The Good Fight Renewed for Season 2

CBS All Access is hunkering down for a protracted Fight.

The Eye network’s upstart streaming offshoot has renewed The Good Fight for a second season, to launch in early 2018. Although CBS has not released any hard data about The Good Wife spinoff’s viewership for its first five episodes, CBS Interactive CEO Marc DeBevoise says the reaction from subscribers has thus far been “phenomenal,” adding, “This series and its characters are just beginning and we can’t wait to see where Robert and Michelle King, their creative team and the amazing cast take The Good Fight next.”

The Good Fight is CBS All Access’ first original series. Its second, Star Trek: Discovery, has been plagued by numerous scheduling delays. Originally slated to debut in early 2017 ahead of The Good Fight, Discovery was pushed to spring for creative reasons. And then last month, CBS CEO Les Moonves said the reboot is expected to launch “sometime [in] late summer, early fall,” explaining, “It’s important to get it right, and Star Trek is the family jewels. We’re not going to rush it in. There’s a lot of post-production. But I’m very confident based on what I’ve seen so far.”