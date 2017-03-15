The Good Fight
Courtesy of CBS All Access

The Good Fight Renewed for Season 2

By /

CBS All Access is hunkering down for a protracted Fight.

The Eye network’s upstart streaming offshoot has renewed The Good Fight for a second season, to launch in early 2018. Although CBS has not released any hard data about The Good Wife spinoff’s viewership for its first five episodes, CBS Interactive CEO Marc DeBevoise says the reaction from subscribers has thus far been “phenomenal,” adding, “This series and its characters are just beginning and we can’t wait to see where Robert and Michelle King, their creative team and the amazing cast take The Good Fight next.”

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

The Good Fight is CBS All Access’ first original series. Its second, Star Trek: Discovery, has been plagued by numerous scheduling delays. Originally slated to debut in early 2017 ahead of The Good Fight, Discovery was pushed to spring for creative reasons. And then last month, CBS CEO Les Moonves said the reboot is expected to launch “sometime [in] late summer, early fall,” explaining, “It’s important to get it right, and Star Trek is the family jewels. We’re not going to rush it in. There’s a lot of post-production. But I’m very confident based on what I’ve seen so far.”

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

18 Comments
  1. SUSO says:
    March 15, 2017 at 11:36 AM

    I love it so much and was so worried!

    Reply
  2. Garbo says:
    March 15, 2017 at 11:38 AM

    YHASSSSSSSS!

    Best new show in years.

    Reply
  3. Phillip says:
    March 15, 2017 at 11:40 AM

    YES YES YES YES YAS!!!

    Reply
  4. Billy meacham says:
    March 15, 2017 at 11:46 AM

    Is this worth watching without seeing the good wife??

    Reply
  5. Kris says:
    March 15, 2017 at 11:50 AM

    I really liked this program (one of my favorites), but I refuse to pay extra to watch it. I pay too much already for basic cable.

    Reply
    • Mike R. says:
      March 15, 2017 at 11:53 AM

      How long does this show have to be on before people stop commenting this on every article about the Good Fight. Streaming services like this exist as an option, and if you don’t wanna pay for it that is fine but we don’t need it repeated over and over again.

      Reply
  6. Steven says:
    March 15, 2017 at 11:53 AM

    I hope for more than 10 episodes!

    Reply
  7. rafael_ says:
    March 15, 2017 at 11:57 AM

    great news – i think the good fight is even better than the good wife (and I don’t miss Alicia at all). the difficult part will be waiting until next year for season 2.

    Reply
  8. canukchick says:
    March 15, 2017 at 11:59 AM

    This is all that was amazing about the good wife in the early seasons. Just without Alicia. Which makes it so much better!

    Reply
  9. evababy says:
    March 15, 2017 at 12:16 PM

    Good news. This show really is excellent so far. Enjoying more than I did the Good Wife. I wonder if being on the streaming service & not having JM involved is giving the creators more creative control? it just feels like it has a stronger point of view than TGW had especially in the later seasons.

    Reply
  10. Christine Brahney Aria MD says:
    March 15, 2017 at 12:17 PM

    Did not want to spend the cash for access, however, this is the best series. Happy for the renewal.

    Reply
  11. Shar says:
    March 15, 2017 at 12:21 PM

    I’m enjoying this series and am glad it’s renewed. I do have 2 requests – can we have tough Diane back please and more of the investigator played my Nyambi.

    Reply
  12. Sammie says:
    March 15, 2017 at 12:45 PM

    Wish it was on a channel I had access to.

    Reply
  13. Bill Cord says:
    March 15, 2017 at 12:50 PM

    Why does CBS think large numbers are going to pay for a spinoff from Good Wife?

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 