The Good Fight Renewed for Season 2

CBS All Access is hunkering down for a protracted Fight.
The Eye network’s upstart streaming offshoot has renewed The Good Fight for a second season, to launch in early 2018. Although CBS has not released any hard data about The Good Wife spinoff’s viewership for its first five episodes, CBS Interactive CEO Marc DeBevoise says the reaction from subscribers has thus far been “phenomenal,” adding, “This series and its characters are just beginning and we can’t wait to see where Robert and Michelle King, their creative team and the amazing cast take The Good Fight next.”
The Good Fight is CBS All Access’ first original series. Its second, Star Trek: Discovery, has been plagued by numerous scheduling delays. Originally slated to debut in early 2017 ahead of The Good Fight, Discovery was pushed to spring for creative reasons. And then last month, CBS CEO Les Moonves said the reboot is expected to launch “sometime [in] late summer, early fall,” explaining, “It’s important to get it right, and Star Trek is the family jewels. We’re not going to rush it in. There’s a lot of post-production. But I’m very confident based on what I’ve seen so far.”
I love it so much and was so worried!
YHASSSSSSSS!
Best new show in years.
YES YES YES YES YAS!!!
Is this worth watching without seeing the good wife??
definitely–my husband didn’t watch the Good Wife and he is really into The Good Fight
I really liked this program (one of my favorites), but I refuse to pay extra to watch it. I pay too much already for basic cable.
How long does this show have to be on before people stop commenting this on every article about the Good Fight. Streaming services like this exist as an option, and if you don’t wanna pay for it that is fine but we don’t need it repeated over and over again.
I am not going pay extra for this. Don’t care if this upsets you.
I hope for more than 10 episodes!
great news – i think the good fight is even better than the good wife (and I don’t miss Alicia at all). the difficult part will be waiting until next year for season 2.
This is all that was amazing about the good wife in the early seasons. Just without Alicia. Which makes it so much better!
agree 100%!!!!
100% agree, it has the same feel as TGW S1 but without all the Alicia/Peter fiasco. Love this show, so happy it got renewed.
Good news. This show really is excellent so far. Enjoying more than I did the Good Wife. I wonder if being on the streaming service & not having JM involved is giving the creators more creative control? it just feels like it has a stronger point of view than TGW had especially in the later seasons.
Did not want to spend the cash for access, however, this is the best series. Happy for the renewal.
I’m enjoying this series and am glad it’s renewed. I do have 2 requests – can we have tough Diane back please and more of the investigator played my Nyambi.
Wish it was on a channel I had access to.
Why does CBS think large numbers are going to pay for a spinoff from Good Wife?