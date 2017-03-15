The 100's Eliza Taylor Details Clarke's 'Beautiful' Relationship With [Spoiler]

Clarke & Co. experienced yet another major setback in their quest to save mankind on Wednesday’s The 100, losing their fuel supply after fighting a fierce battle to obtain it.

“There’s not a lot of hope, but Clarke and the gang are still determined to find a way to ride out the radiation,” Eliza Taylor tells TVLine. “There are a couple of people who have hope, but they’re in a pretty hopeless situation.”

Of course, the hour wasn’t a total bust — certainly not for Clarke, who got to squeeze in some serious pillow time with Niylah. But don’t go putting a label on the ladies’ relationship just yet.

“They’re really good friends,” Taylor says of Clarke and Niylah. “They’ve been through a lot, and they find comfort in one another. I think it’s as simple as that, and it’s kind of beautiful.”

As for Niylah telling Clarke how proud Lexa would have been of her, Taylor says she thinks it’s “nice for Clarke to hear, and it’s not strange. … Niylah really understands how much Clarke loved her.”

Clarke also shared a nice — though considerably less romantic — moment with Bellamy, during which she assured him that things will eventually get better between him and Octavia.

“If anyone else tried to talk to [Bellamy], about this, he’d tell them to get away from him,” Taylor says with a laugh. “Clarke’s been there from Day 1, seeing how he and Octavia are together. She knows how hard this has been on him, and I think he just needed to hear that it’s all going to be OK.”

Your thoughts on Wednesday's episode of The 100? Thoughts on Clarke and Niylah's relationship?