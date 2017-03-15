Monica Potter Cast Wisdom of the Crowd CBS Drama Pilot
Shutterstock

Monica Potter to Join Jeremy Piven in CBS Drama Pilot Wisdom of the Crowd

By /

Attention, Team Braverman: Another Parenthood alum is heading back to TV.

Monica Potter has signed on to join Jeremy Piven in the CBS drama pilot Wisdom of the Crowd. (Our sister site Deadline first had the news.) Piven stars as tech guru Jeffrey Tanner, who’s developed a crime-tracking crowdsourcing app to solve his daughter’s murder; Potter will play Tanner’s ex-wife Alex, who’s pursuing a career in politics.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

The Good Wife writer Ted Humphrey is penning the pilot, which is based on an Israeli series.

Potter is best known to TV fans for her six seasons as cancer-stricken mom Kristina Braverman on NBC’s Parenthood. (And just like her new character, Kristina ran for office, too!) She’s just the latest Parenthood alum to land a new role this pilot season: Lauren Graham is headlining the Fox comedy Linda From HR, Mae Whitman has signed up for NBC’s drama Good Girls, Jason Ritter will star in ABC’s dramedy The Gospel of Kevin and Craig T. Nelson has joined the cast of the ABC sitcom Raised by Wolves.

Will you watch Potter in this new role, or are you holding out for a Braverman family reunion? Drop your thoughts in a comment below. 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. webly3 says:
    March 15, 2017 at 6:12 PM

    I love Monica Potter! But this pilot sounds like it would be DOA if it was picked up.

    Reply
  2. Tomm Huntre says:
    March 15, 2017 at 6:39 PM

    Don’t forget her season spent on BOSTON LEGAL. Loved her on that show!!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 