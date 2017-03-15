Monica Potter to Join Jeremy Piven in CBS Drama Pilot Wisdom of the Crowd

Attention, Team Braverman: Another Parenthood alum is heading back to TV.

Monica Potter has signed on to join Jeremy Piven in the CBS drama pilot Wisdom of the Crowd. (Our sister site Deadline first had the news.) Piven stars as tech guru Jeffrey Tanner, who’s developed a crime-tracking crowdsourcing app to solve his daughter’s murder; Potter will play Tanner’s ex-wife Alex, who’s pursuing a career in politics.

The Good Wife writer Ted Humphrey is penning the pilot, which is based on an Israeli series.

Potter is best known to TV fans for her six seasons as cancer-stricken mom Kristina Braverman on NBC’s Parenthood. (And just like her new character, Kristina ran for office, too!) She’s just the latest Parenthood alum to land a new role this pilot season: Lauren Graham is headlining the Fox comedy Linda From HR, Mae Whitman has signed up for NBC’s drama Good Girls, Jason Ritter will star in ABC’s dramedy The Gospel of Kevin and Craig T. Nelson has joined the cast of the ABC sitcom Raised by Wolves.

