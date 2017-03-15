TVLine Items: Missy Peregrym Joins Van Helsing, Little Pony Date and More

Rookie Blue vet Missy Peregrym has copped a new, mysterious role on Syfy’s Van Helsing.



Peregrym has joined Season 2 in the series regular role of Scarlett Harker, someone who has a enigmatic past and holds the potential to turn the tables on the vampires, according to our sister site Deadline.

RELATEDSyfy to Launch Cosplay Competition Series Hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown

“We are so lucky and happy to have Missy join the Van Helsing team this season” showrunner Neil LaBute said in a statement. “The series thrives on female energy and power and we’re getting two barrels full with Missy’s talents. I can’t wait to see her jump into battle alongside Kelly Overton and the rest of the cast.”

Van Helsing Season 2 arrives sometime this fall.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Season 7 of Discovery Family’s My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic — whose guest voices include William Shatner and Felicia Day — will premiere Saturday, April 15 at 11:30 am ET.

* TBS’ Drop the Mic — based off the Late Late Show With James Corden segment — has tapped Method Man and supermodel Hailey Baldwin to emcee the celebrity rap battle competition, premiering Tuesday, May 2.

RELATEDPilot Season: Scoop on Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

* NBC’s out-of-this-world pilot Spaced Out has cast Donald Faison (Scrubs) and Ken Kirby (The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo) as series regulars.



Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?