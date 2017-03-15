Courtesy of Netflix

Master of None Gets Season 2 Premiere Date at Netflix — Watch Teaser

Aziz Ansari is revving up for the highly anticipated return of Master of None.

The creator and star revealed on Wednesday that Season 2 of his Emmy-winning Netflix comedy will premiere on Friday, May 12. Along with the announcement came a teaser, which shows Dev (Ansari) and BFF Arnold (Eric Wareheim) riding motorized scooters along a scenic roadway.

A serio-comic look at the professional and personal life of Dev Shah, a 30-year-old actor in New York, Master of None‘s freshman run — which premiered all the way back in November 2015 — won an Emmy for writing as well as netted Ansari a Golden Globe nod for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical. Per Netflix, Season 2 finds Dev returning to New York after traveling abroad “to take on challenges in his personal and family life, a new career opportunity, and a complex, developing relationship with someone very meaningful to him.”

Press PLAY on the teaser trailer above, then tell us if you’re excited for Master of None Season 2.

