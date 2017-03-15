Legion Renewed for Season 2 at FX

Some X-cellent news for the mutant community (and beyond): FX has renewed Legion for a second season.

The X-Men-esque saga — from Fargo auteur Noah Hawley — premiered last month to rapturous reviews and 1.6 million total viewers/0.7 demo rating (it has since settled in at a bit more than half that). At last tally, it was enjoying a 150 percent demo bump via Live+3 DVR playback.

An FX rep says Season 2’s episode count remains TBD. The eight-episode first season concludes March 29.

“The first season of Legion was a stunning achievement,” gushed Eric Schrier, President of Original Programming for FX, in a statement. “More than a new series, Legion is a wholly original take on the super hero genre. Our thanks to Noah Hawley for taking the creative risks and shattering expectations. It’s a privilege to work again with Noah, his producing partners, the outstanding cast and our partners at Marvel Television on another season of Legion.”