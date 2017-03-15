John Larroquette Joins Bobby Moynihan in CBS Comedy Pilot Me, Myself & I

Bobby Moynihan has seen his future, and it is John Larroquette.

Larroquette (The Librarians) has signed on to play an older version of the same character played by Moynihan in CBS’ single-camera comedy Me, Myself & I, our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential series examines the life of Alex Riley over a 50-year span, focusing on three distinct periods — as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in present day, and a 65-year-old in 2042.

Larroquette’s Alex — the 65-year-old — is newly retired, successful in the ways he wanted to be and looking to have a fulfilling next few decades. Moynihan will play Alex in present day, where he’s an inventor with an eye on the future but looking to the past for inspirations.

Mandell Maughan (House of Lies) also has joined the cast.

If Me, Myself & I is ordered to series, the schedule will allow Larroquette to continue being a series regular on The Librarians.

The Emmy-winning Larroquette’s TV credits include Night Court, The John Larroquette Show, Boston Legal and The Practice.