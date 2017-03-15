JoAnna Garcia Swisher Joins Cast of ABC Pilot The Gospel of Kevin

The Gospel of Kevin has added another chapter… er, cast member.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher has joined the cast of the ABC dramedy pilot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She’ll play Amy, the sister of Kevin, the title character played by Parenthood vet Jason Ritter. Kevin is a troubled guy who recently attempted suicide, and now believes God has given him a mission to save the world. Amy is recently widowed, and decides to take Kevin into her family home.

Along with Garcia Swisher and Ritter, Cristela star Cristela Alonzo has signed on to play tough-talking “warrior of God” Yvette in the pilot. Agent Carter executive producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters wrote the hour-long pilot, and will serve as EPs if the project gets picked up to series.

Garcia Swisher’s face must be familiar to you, if you’ve watched any TV at all in the past decade: She first broke out as teen mom Cheyenne on The WB’s Reba, and played Southern belle Bree Buckley in Season 3 of Gossip Girl. She’s currently recurring as Ariel (aka the Little Mermaid) on Once Upon a Time, and appeared on Pitch earlier this season as Mike’s sportscaster ex-wife Rachel.