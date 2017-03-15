Eva Longoria to Play 'Brutally Honest Consultant' in Fox's Type-A Pilot

Eva Longoria will be the bearer of bad news on (potentially) a weekly basis as the star of Type-A, Fox’s comedy pilot about a team of corporate consultants hand-picked to do the dirty work most professionals can’t handle (i.e. layoffs, downsizing, etc.).

The Desperate Housewives vet has signed on to play Axler, an ambitious, brutally honest consultant who is at war with her inner “nice girl.”

Penned by Life in Pieces scribe Lesley Wake-Webster, the project is loosely based on the book Assholes: A Theory by Aaron James. Jason Winer (The Crazy Ones, Modern Family) is set to direct the pilot.

Longoria’s most recent stab at sitcom success, NBC’s Telenovela, was cancelled after one season. Next month, she begins a recurring stint on Fox’s Empire as Charlotte Frost, the formidable director of the all-powerful state gaming commission who has the power to make-or-break Lucious’ (Terrence Howard) dreams of expanding Empire’s reach to Las Vegas.