Eva Longoria Empire
Shutterstock

Eva Longoria to Play 'Brutally Honest Consultant' in Fox's Type-A Pilot

By /

Eva Longoria will be the bearer of bad news on (potentially) a weekly basis as the star of Type-A, Fox’s comedy pilot about a team of corporate consultants hand-picked to do the dirty work most professionals can’t handle (i.e. layoffs, downsizing, etc.).

The Desperate Housewives vet has signed on to play Axler, an ambitious, brutally honest consultant who is at war with her inner “nice girl.”

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

Penned by Life in Pieces scribe Lesley Wake-Webster, the project is loosely based on the book Assholes: A Theory by Aaron James. Jason Winer (The Crazy Ones, Modern Family) is set to direct the pilot.

Longoria’s most recent stab at sitcom success, NBC’s Telenovela, was cancelled after one season. Next month, she begins a recurring stint on Fox’s Empire as Charlotte Frost, the formidable director of the all-powerful state gaming commission who has the power to make-or-break Lucious’ (Terrence Howard) dreams of expanding Empire’s reach to Las Vegas.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Haz says:
    March 15, 2017 at 12:53 PM

    I hope this goes better than Telenovela which I actually enjoyed. I will admit I some of my favorite moments from Desperate Housewives was when Gabby was brutally honest.

    Reply
ad
 