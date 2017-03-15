American Gods TRailer
Courtesy of Starz

American Gods Trailer: Shadow Moon Gets Mixed Up in 'Some Really Weird $#*!' in First Look at Starz Drama

By /

An incredible, eye-popping war is brewing between Old Gods and New in this first trailer for Starz’s American Gods series, which premieres Sunday, April 30 at 9/8c.

RELATEDGillian Anderson Joins American Gods, Reuniting With Hannibal‘s Bryan Fuller

Adapted from Neil Gaiman’s award-winning novel by Bryan Fuller (Hannibal) and Michael Green (Kings), American Gods finds traditional Old Gods, with mythological roots from around the world, fearing irrelevance as their believers die off or are seduced by the money, technology and celebrity offered by the New Gods. The 100‘s Ricky Whittle plays Shadow Moon, an ex-con who, left adrift by the recent death of his wife, becomes bodyguard and traveling partner to conman Mr. Wednesday (Deadwood‘s Ian McShane). But in truth, Mr. Wednesday is a powerful old deity, on a cross-country mission to build an army and reclaim his lost glory.

The cast also includes Emily Browning (Sucker Punch) as Laura Moon, Pablo Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black) as Mad Sweeney, Yetide Badaki (Sequestered) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley as Technical Boy, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as Mr. World and Orlando Jones (Sleepy Hollow) as Mr. Nancy. Kristin Chenoweth (Pushing Daisies), Gillian Anderson (Hannibal), Cloris Leachman (Raising Hope), Peter Stormare (Prison Break), Corbin Bernsen (Psych) and Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom) also have roles.

Watch the trailer below, share your first impressions!

2 Comments
  1. Tom says:
    March 15, 2017 at 9:49 AM

    SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY! I so can’t wait for this.

    Reply
  2. Allison says:
    March 15, 2017 at 10:49 AM

    I’m psyched for this show! I can’t wait!

    Reply
