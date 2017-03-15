Amazing Race Season 29 Cast: Meet the 22 Strangers Who Will Pair Up as Teams

The lonnnnnng-awaited 29th running of CBS’ The Amazing Race promises “a race unlike any before,” as 22 complete strangers meet for the first time on the starting line and then promptly must pair up as teams.

Before the Race gets underway, Racers will compete in a challenge that determines the order for picking a teammate, based on nothing but first impressions. The pairs then have mere moments to learn so much as each other’s name before beginning a trot around the world that will span nine countries, 17 cities and 36,000 miles — starting with Panama City and including Norway, Tanzania and the Corinth Canal in Greece.

“For years, the Amazing Race fans have suggested we line up complete strangers and match them up at the starting line to see what would happen,” Phil Keoghan, host of the 10-time Emmy-winning reality series, said in a statement. “These newbie racers begin with no pre-existing relationships or emotional baggage, and the excitement of traveling around the world to complete dozens of gut-busting, mind-blowing challenges quickly ignites tension.”

The Amazing Race Season 29 premieres on a new day and time — Thursday, March 30, at 10/9c. Click through the gallery above (or here for direct access) to learn a bit about the 22 strangers that will form 11 teams.