Person of Interest's Jim Caviezel to Star in CBS' Navy SEAL Drama Pilot

Jim Caviezel is coming back to CBS to play another military man.

The Person of Interest star has signed on to play the lead role in the network’s untitled Navy SEAL drama pilot, our sister site Variety is reporting. Caviezel will play Jason, the respected leader of a team of elite SEALs who’s been through more than a dozen deployments.

He joins a number of familiar faces already cast in the pilot, including Max Thieriot (Bates Motel), A.J. Buckley (Justified, Supernatural) and Neil Brown Jr. (Suits, Insecure) — all of whom play SEALs in Jason’s unit. Justified alum Ben Cavell wrote the pilot, and will serve as an executive producer on the project, should it get picked up to series.

Caviezel’s casting is a homecoming of sorts for the actor: Last June, he wrapped up five seasons as former Green Beret/CIA operative John Reese on CBS’ high-tech crime drama Person of Interest. Perhaps still best known for playing Jesus in Mel Gibson’s 2004 film The Passion of the Christ, Caviezel also starred in AMC’s 2009 miniseries remake of The Prisoner.

Are you excited to see Reese back on the small screen? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.