The Big Bang Theory Prequel Spinoff Young Sheldon Ordered at CBS

The Big Bang Theory‘s universe is officially entering a younger, dense state.

CBS on Monday formally ordered to series Young Sheldon, a prequel spinoff centered on Sheldon Cooper’s awkward childhood in Texas. As TVLine previously reported, Big Little Lies breakout Iain Armitage will portray Jim Parsons’ pubescent doppelganger in the series, with Zoe Perry — aka the real-life daughter of Laurie Metcalf, who currently recurs as Adult Sheldon’s mom — set to play the mother of Young Sheldon.

Parsons will narrate the offshoot and also serve as an EP, along with Big Bang co-creator Chuck Lorre, current showrunner Steve Molaro and Todd Spiewak.

The cast also includes Lance Barber (The Comeback), Raegan Revord (Modern Family) and Montana Jordan. Iron Man helmer Jon Favreau is set to direct the premiere.

The series order comes as CBS and Warner Bros. are hammering out a new two-year renewal deal for The Big Bang Theory, a process reportedly being stymied by a contract stalemate involving supporting players Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch. Last week, CBS CEO Les Moonves sounded an upbeat note during an investor gathering, declaring that a renewal agreement was “on the two yard line.”