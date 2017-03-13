The Big Bang Theory Prequel Spinoff Young Sheldon Ordered at CBS

The Big Bang Theory‘s universe is officially entering a younger, dense state.

CBS on Monday formally ordered to series Young Sheldon, a prequel spinoff centered on Sheldon Cooper’s awkward childhood in Texas. As TVLine previously reported, Big Little Lies breakout Iain Armitage will portray Jim Parsons’ pubescent doppelganger in the series, with Zoe Perry — aka the real-life daughter of Laurie Metcalf, who currently recurs as Adult Sheldon’s mom — set to play the mother of Young Sheldon.

Parsons will narrate the offshoot and also serve as an EP, along with Big Bang co-creator Chuck Lorre, current showrunner Steve Molaro and Todd Spiewak.

The cast also includes Lance Barber (The Comeback), Raegan Revord (Modern Family) and Montana Jordan. Iron Man helmer Jon Favreau is set to direct the premiere.

The series order comes as CBS and Warner Bros. are hammering out a new two-year renewal deal for The Big Bang Theory, a process reportedly being stymied by a contract stalemate involving supporting players Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch. Last week, CBS CEO Les Moonves sounded an upbeat note during an investor gathering, declaring that a renewal agreement was “on the two yard line.”

17 Comments
  1. Natalie says:
    March 13, 2017 at 12:38 PM

    Iain Armitage is such a good actor!

  2. Daya says:
    March 13, 2017 at 12:38 PM

    No surprise! I’m sure all BBT fans are going to at least watch the premiere to see how it goes down.

  3. J. Norman says:
    March 13, 2017 at 12:54 PM

    People may watch the premiere, but I just don’t think this will work out all that well.
    I guess we’ll see.

  4. Good hire. says:
    March 13, 2017 at 12:55 PM

    Jon Favreau directing?

    At least it’ll be well-made.

  5. Luis Roman says:
    March 13, 2017 at 12:58 PM

    Obviously, it will have to develop an identity of its own. Nice move, casting Laurie Metcalf’s daughter to play the younger version of Sheldon’s mom. Will we see his Dad too?

  6. Tom says:
    March 13, 2017 at 1:06 PM

    I can’t believe they’re going through with this. I will check it out but…..I don’t have high hopes

  7. Iris says:
    March 13, 2017 at 1:11 PM

    In the category of most unsurprising pick-up for 2017-2018, the award goes to “Sheldon”.

  8. Kevin Tran says:
    March 13, 2017 at 1:18 PM

    Jon Favreau directing TBBT spin-off? He’s Happy Hogan – Tony Stark’s bodyguard in the Iron Man movies.

    • Yup. says:
      March 13, 2017 at 1:25 PM

      He also directed the first two.

    • Pedro says:
      March 13, 2017 at 1:26 PM

      More importantly, he’s the director of Iron Man 1 & 2, the person who kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe and established it tone and look. He’s also the director of Elf and The Jungle Book.

  9. Debbie says:
    March 13, 2017 at 1:34 PM

    I think it’s a cute idea. Sheldon dad taught him about football even though Sheldon didn’t want to know. Footballs a big deal in Texas.

  10. Brock says:
    March 13, 2017 at 1:41 PM

    I think it sucks we will meet his twin before we see her adult counterpart!

    • Jennifer says:
      March 13, 2017 at 1:49 PM

      We’ve met his adult twin sister. Don’t remember the episode, but she brought papers to Sheldon and all the other guys were fighting over her. Her name is Missy. We haven’t met his brother though

    • Brock Hard says:
      March 13, 2017 at 1:52 PM

      We saw her in season 1 of TBBT.

  11. D M Ilacqua says:
    March 13, 2017 at 1:44 PM

    Disappointed in choice of actor. Stopped watching Big Little Lies due to irritating child actor and lost interest after first episode because he grated on my nerves so badly. Was disappointed as I love all the female cast. Love Jim Parsons, a much better choice would have made me want to watch.

