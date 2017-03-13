The West Wing's Richard Schiff Joins ABC Drama Pilot The Good Doctor

Richard Schiff is trading the Oval Office for the OR.

The Emmy-winning star of The West Wing has joined the cast of ABC’s medical drama pilot The Good Doctor as a series regular, per our sister site Deadline. Schiff will play Dr. Ira Glassman, the president of a prestigious hospital who advocates for the hiring of Dr. Shaun Murphy (Bates Motel‘s Freddie Highmore), a young doctor with Savant syndrome. Glassman has mentored Murphy from a young age, and wants him to join the hospital’s pediatric surgical unit.

House creator David Shore penned the pilot for The Good Doctor — based on a South Korean series — with Seth Gordon (The Goldbergs) set to direct. Plus, Hawaii Five-0 star Daniel Dae Kim is onboard as an executive producer.

Schiff is still best known as communications director Toby Ziegler on NBC’s The West Wing; he earned three Emmy nominations for the role, winning in 2000. More recently, he had multi-episode stints on Showtime’s The Affair, HBO’s Ballers and WGN America’s Manhattan.