MTV Rebranding Annual Movie Awards to Include Television

MTV can no longer sit idly by as #PeakTV dominates pop culture.

The basic cabler announced on Monday that its annual MTV Movie Awards will now be dubbed the MTV Movie and TV Awards. The expanded show (airing on Sunday, May 7 at 8/7c, live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles) will serve as a celebration of, as the network so tastefully puts it, “young Hollywood’s best WTF to WOW performances across film and TV.” A host and nominations have not yet been announced.

“We’re living in a golden age of content, and great storytelling and characters resonate regardless of whether you’re watching it in a theater or on TV,” Chris McCarthy, President of MTV, said in a statement.  “The new MTV Movie and TV Awards will celebrate even more of the brightest, bravest, funniest and most shared films and TV shows resonating across youth culture.”

In addition, MTV will host its first-ever Movie and Television Festival, leading up to the awards show later that evening. The day-long event will be thrown outside the venue, where attendees will also get a front row view of the red carpet as celebrities begin to trickle in for the awards telecast. (Ticketing details and a list of scheduled festival performers will be released at a later date.)

Will you be tuning in for the newly minted MTV Movie and TV Awards?

  1. N says:
    March 13, 2017 at 11:01 AM

    Why not just mtv awards?

  2. Collette says:
    March 13, 2017 at 11:18 AM

    MTV is a joke. It is to entertainment what the Learning Channel is to education. MTV and VH1 are the cultural equivalent of aerosol cheese.

  3. Gerald says:
    March 13, 2017 at 11:18 AM

    Heck ya. Sounds amazing.
    Love to be in that room.
    Just in time for Teen Wolf’s final season.
    I’ll be watching.

  4. Kevin Tran says:
    March 13, 2017 at 11:42 AM

    Talk about a first for MTV. They should called it the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

  5. cuius says:
    March 13, 2017 at 12:02 PM

    A Johnny Carson quote seems apt: “Two hours of sparkling entertainment, spread out over a four-hour show.”

