Criminal Minds EP: For Reid, the Worst Is Yet to Come, 'So Hang On Tight'

Thanks to an assist from an unexpected ally, Criminal Minds‘ Reid dodged what was sure to be a brutal prison initiation, shortly into his stint for the alleged murder of a doctor in Mexico. But the brilliant BAU agent isn’t out of the woods yet. By any stretch.
When asked if viewers have witnessed the worst that is yet to come for imprisoned Reid (played by Matthew Gray Gubler), showrunner Erica Messer answered, quietly and almost apologetically, “No…. You haven’t. You have not.
“There are a lot of internal and external factors that are yet to come in that storyline (resuming Wednesday at 9/8c),” she added, “so hang on tight.”
Though the murder rap has Reid’s most protective fans virtually cowering behind their sofas with every development, Messer relishes the opportunity to explore such an ongoing storyline, and with a fan favorite. “It’s such a fun thing for us to do on this show, because as you know we’ve never done anything this big of an arc for this long,” she says. “And to take our most vulnerable hero and put him in the last place you’d ever want him to be has I think got people talking, which is great. We want that.”
Some longtime fans, however, also are talking about a downward ratings trend for the CBS drama, which on Feb. 8 briefly visited a series low in the demo (with a 1.2 rating) and on March 1 drew its smallest audience ever, 6.5 million viewers (all per Live+Same Day numbers).
Have the perils of Spencer Reid perhaps made viewers too anxious? Could the ongoing absence of Hotch (played by terminated original cast member Thomas Gibson) be a factor? Or maybe it is some mix of the above? “I think it’s a combination of factors across the board, for every show that’s down,” Messer says.
(Re: “every show that’s down,” TVLine independently crunched the numbers, and just as Criminal Minds Season 12 has slipped 22 percent in total audience versus a year ago, sister series NCIS‘ Season 13 is down the same amount. Among TV’s other long-running dramas, time slot rival SVU (now in Season 18), Supernatural Season 12 and the farewell run of Bones also are down double digits, while Grey’s Anatomy on the flip side remains stalwart in its 13th season. In the demo, Criminal Minds‘ year-over-year performance is again on par with NCIS‘, though dropping steeper than SVU. Relative to other CBS dramas, Minds has held steady at No. 3 in the demo while slipping from No. 7 to No. 9 in viewers.)
“I think [the trend was happening] before the Reid arc even got kicked off, so I don’t think it has anything to do with that,” Messer says, standing by the soft-spoken genius’ prison ordeal. “In fact, the hope was that people will have to tune in, because it’s something serialized, and it’s with one of the fan favorites. So if anything, we’re certainly hoping this sort of puts that [decline] to rest and gets people back watching.”
Maybe before making statements about whether this arc is liked by Reid fans or not….. EM, CBS/ABC and even TVLine should take a look at what is being said on CM’s Facebook page, and other online sites… Reid Fans HATE this arc… They never wanted Reid in ‘peril’ yet again. They wanted a great storyline for Reid that was Happy in nature….
EM saying that Doing this to Reid was a ‘fun thing for them to do’… Just tells me how little she, her writer’s and TPTB in general think of the character of Reid…
He is NOT “Our most vulnerable character”… That’s infantilizing Spencer Reid who’s grown so much as a profiler and agent over the last 12 yrs. This whole article and EM’s comments shows me just how OUT OF TOUCH she really is with the fans of the show.
Cancel the show. Y’all suck. Was a hardcore fan since the pilot but now the show has gone to sh*t. Just cancel it, please, put it out of it’s misery. Cancel it before you can ruin it anymore than you already have. Stop being so desperate in trying to get people to watch by making Reid a prisoner who’s about to get his a** beat by a prison gang. Just stop. Stop trying. The show is ruined and there’s nothing you can do to save it. You lost Morgan, that was enough already, now Hotch is gone too, you keep adding new team members ever week that no one could give a sh*t about. The team dynamic is ruined, the storylines suck, there’s about 2 good characters left and you’re ruining them with your crappy writing, please just cancel the show and end it on a somewhat good note. I can’t stand to see a show that I was loved with once great characters perish like this. It’s so sad.
Spencer in prison, Hotch fired, Morgan gone, these are not fun story lines for the viewer’s. The new actors do not have the appeal to keep loyal fans.
The current writers should be replaced, bring back Hotch, fix this terrible story line for Spencer, or just cancel the show. The writers should have put there big boy pants on and worked out there issues with the actors and kept the show great, but childness won over ratings and a former very loyal fan base.