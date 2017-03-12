Tyra Banks Replacing Nick Cannon as Host of America's Got Talent

Instead of looking for America’s Next Top Model, Tyra Banks will now be on the lookout for America’s next big Talent.

The former ANTM host has been tapped to succeed Nick Cannon as host of America’s Got Talent. The announcement was made on Sunday by judge Howie Mandel, who took to Twitter to welcome Banks to the AGT family.

Departing host Cannon had been with AGT since 2009. He previously announced in a lengthy Facebook post on Feb. 13 that he had decided to part ways with NBC — and thus forfeit his hosting duties on AGT — after he allegedly received backlash from the network over a joke he made during a recent stand-up special on Showtime.

“Sometimes I wish I could say the stuff I really want to say,” Cannon said during his special. “Y’all see my face on America’s Got Talent? Like, this next crazy motherf–er coming to the stage gonna be juggling blindfolded with knives and s–t, so n–as be careful! But I can’t say that. I can’t talk like that. That would mess up the white money.” (You can watch the full, uncensored joke here.)

When Cannon received word that NBC was allegedly considering firing him as a result of his rant, he decided to pull his own plug.

Banks, of course, has plenty of hosting experience. In addition to America’s Next Top Model, the former supermodel served as host of an eponymous daytime talk show for five seasons, before ending the program in 2010. She also served as an executive producer and panelist on ABC’s one-and-done talker FABLife, and most recently served as an advisor on the Arnold Schwarzenegger-fronted season of Celebrity Apprentice.

Filming on Season 12 of America’s Got Talent is set to commence this month, with the judging panel of Mandel, Mel B., Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum remaining intact.

Have at it, AGT fans: Is Banks a good replacement for Cannon? Drop your thoughts in a comment below!