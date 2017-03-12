Once Upon a Time Duo Preview David and Hook's Life-Changing Team-Up

“Josh doesn’t do well with no sleep,” Once Upon a Time‘s Ginnifer Goodwin says of her on- and off-screen husband, with whom she has two young sons. “And neither does David,” Josh Dallas adds. And thus sets the stage for this Sunday’s episode (ABC, 8/7c), in which Charming aims to settle some unfinished business while his misses continues her unbreakable slumber.

As revealed earlier this season, the death of David’s father, long-ago back in The Enchanted Forest, may have been no accident. So while Snow White remains zonked by a sleeping curse, Charming will set out to uncover the truth.

“He’s got so many things that he wants to fix before she wakes up, so he stays up a little longer than he should,” Dallas shared with TVLine during our visit to the Once set this week. “That erratic, up-all-night, haven’t-slept-for-days kind of takes over David, and he becomes single-minded in not only trying to save Emma [from Gideon], but trying to figure out the truth of his past. He’s visited by the ghost of his father (played by Van Helsing‘s David Cubitt), and his past is not what he thought it was.”

Charming, though, will need a helping hand (singular) in his mission, so he turns to a certain resourceful buccaneer. “He forces Hook a bit into helping him,” Dallas says, “and thank god he does, because Hook ends up saving him in many ways, and forcing him to see clearly.”

Hook, in turn, sees an opportunity to prove himself more than a pirate to David, whom he just might be thinking of calling “father-in-law” at some point.

“Hook knows that he wants to be with Emma,” Colin O’Donoghue explains, “so he kind of wants to get David’s permission to propose to her.”

But as seen in promos, things between the gents get tense, possibly derailing Hook’s bid to repair his reputation. “Yes, something will bite him in the butt…,” O’Donoghue hints.

In the end, though, what Charming comes to discover will have significant ramifications. “It changes the course of his life from here onward,” Dallas teases, “because he thought it was one way and it was actually another.”

Surveying the two-hander (as it were) as a whole, O’Donoghue says, “It’s always great to have two-person scenes on the show, and it was great to have those scenes with Josh, and really get to explore that relationship of Hook and Charming.

“I’m hundreds of years older than him, but I want him to be my father-in-law,” the Irishman notes with a laugh. “And we’re friends, we’re not friends…. It’s complicated, so it’s really good!”

