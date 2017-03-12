New Girl Is Probably 'Done' After Season 6, Says Jake Johnson

New Girl has yet to be renewed — and series star Jake Johnson doesn’t think it’s likely that the Fox comedy will return for a seventh season.

In a new interview with The Daily Beast, Johnson says that he doesn’t expect the long-running sitcom — on which he co-stars opposite Zooey Deschanel — to continue past its current Season 6.

“Fox won’t tell us [whether the show will be renewed],” Johnson says. “But we shot a finale where, if this was the end, the core fan base would be OK.”

And it’s a good thing the April 4 finale is said to provide closure, because Johnson goes so far as to state that “I think after this season it’s done.”

New Girl, a hit for Fox in its first couple of seasons, has struggled in the Nielsen ratings as of late. Its most recent episode on Feb. 28 drew a mere 2.2 million viewers, and a 0.9 in the 18-49 demo.

Do you suspect the end is near for New Girl? Would you be sad to see it go so soon? Drop your thoughts in a comment below!