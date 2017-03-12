New Girl Is Probably 'Done' After Season 6, Says Jake Johnson

New Girl has yet to be renewed — and series star Jake Johnson doesn’t think it’s likely that the Fox comedy will return for a seventh season.
In a new interview with The Daily Beast, Johnson says that he doesn’t expect the long-running sitcom — on which he co-stars opposite Zooey Deschanel — to continue past its current Season 6.
“Fox won’t tell us [whether the show will be renewed],” Johnson says. “But we shot a finale where, if this was the end, the core fan base would be OK.”
And it’s a good thing the April 4 finale is said to provide closure, because Johnson goes so far as to state that “I think after this season it’s done.”
New Girl, a hit for Fox in its first couple of seasons, has struggled in the Nielsen ratings as of late. Its most recent episode on Feb. 28 drew a mere 2.2 million viewers, and a 0.9 in the 18-49 demo.
Do you suspect the end is near for New Girl? Would you be sad to see it go so soon? Drop your thoughts in a comment below!
To be honest, Fox did a really good job this year with comedies that can replace New Girl as their premiere comedy. Before this season, their comedy slate was really weak. Save for Last Man on Earth, New Girl was the only one worth anything and that’s not saying much because the quality has rapidly gone downhill.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been really solid as well, and Bob’s Burgers is still a good mark in their animation-comedy night.
The Simpsons and Family Guy are over the hill in quality, but they’re reliable staples in the lineup
noooo
new girl is on a streak! it’s really fuuny right now
That is surprising. I guess I could see how things would wrap up – with Cece and Schmidt are leaving the loft and Winston is getting married it is a bit of a transitional year. But at this point they’d need to accelerate on tying up loose ends with Nick and Jess. It still doesn’t feel like it’s close to ending and if they are going to end it, I wish they’d build up to it.
New Girl can’t end! I love it too much!
no i love new girl, come on Fox!!!!! i just want another season peeease
I absolutely love this show. It’s been so good this season. But with that said, I would be ok if it ends. I feel like they’ve done all they can with these characters. Jess is finally a school principal, Schmidt and CeCe are married, Winston is getting ready to be married, and Nick is Nick.
New Girl is such a hit or miss show. When an episode works, it really works; but there are a lot of really bad episodes mixed in. If the show ends I will miss it, but it might be time to call it quits. I just hope Lamorne Morris, Jake Johnson, and Max Greenfield end up back on my television very soon if this is the end. I love those three actors, and I want to see new shows with them in the future.
I feel like they should have one more season (shortened or whatever) and then end it.
I just want to see Winston and Aly get married
Nooo! I really hope there is at least one more season, even if it is shortened.
NO.
It has to go on forever!
#53seasonsand12movies
I feel like the best way to end the show would be them selling the loft, Cece amd Schmidt are moving into their house, maybe they will talk about starting a family, Winston is getting married and will probably move in with Aly, Nick and Regan won’t last, they’ll break up before the finale, thus Regan moving out, and then there is the unresolved Nick/Jess thing, Nick still dosn’t know that Jess still loves him, with Winston moving in with Aly and Regan eventually moving out i doubt Nick and Jess will want to find new roomates, they will either find a new place together whether that’d be as a couple or as roomates not together or they move into seperate apartments, they are all growing up and them Selling the loft would be a sign of them growing up and moving on.
This is so stupid. Fox doesn’t have solid comedies like New Girl. New comers didn’t do any better than New Girl. And this season has been a filler. If we don’t get a better planned last season it’d be such disrespect to the fans. Core fans deserve a GREAT ending not an OK ending. Jake shouldn’t have spoken like this. I am so MAD!
I’ve been treating this as the final season (CeCe and Schmidt are moving out, Winston’s getting married for realz, Nick and Jess seem poised to get back together). The signs are there. Megan Fox and Nasim Pedrad were good additions, but the later seasons weren’t as funny as the first two.
While Jake’s comment about the final seems lukewarm in the context of Jess & Nick’s romantic future, as fans would probably be more than OK with a full-blown reunion, I think ending the show this season would be a good place. I agree with others that it has been a creative rollercoaster, and ending it now would be a mini-high point (at least based on the last few episodes). And, the characters have evolved enough for satistifactory closure (not to mention moving out of the loft).
I kind of understand. With Fox having new comedies like The Mick New Girl is becoming yesterday’s news on that network. I’ll be sad if this is the final season but I’ll be okay with it. As long as it’s wrapped up with a satisfying ending.
I hope not. It had finally got it’s grove back after that disaster of a third season.
Agreed. The viewers fled after season 3 because it felt like an insanely different show. They overexaggerated the quirks that made the characters different and enjoyable AND failed to see that this was making them unlikeable. Mainly Jess and Schmidt. Most viewers didn’t come back, even after they tried to get it together.
Ohhh HELL NO!!! This was not the season the fans deserve. This was not the season the show deserved to be remembered as the last one. If Nick and Jess end up like Ross and Rachel there will be hell to pay!
I watch the current season, and watch every rerun every day. I would be very very sorry to see it go. It is “Friend”all over again. One of the best sit-coms ever.
This seems like a pretty big statement considering Fox hasn’t made a decision one way or the other.