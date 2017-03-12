Game of Thrones EPs Confirm Season 8 Ep Count, Joke (?) About a Big Death

Seven hells: Game of Thrones‘ final season will, indeed, consist of only six episodes, the HBO series’ showrunners confirmed Sunday. But fans of the drama’s Stark family may have even more to be sad about, if a joke (?) made by Maisie Williams during a recent panel turns out to be the real thing.

Williams and co-star Sophie Turner moderated a conversation with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss at the event, which was part of the annual SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. And when the topic of Turner’s hair — which is still blonde, instead of Sansa-red — came up, William’s said, “She’s dead.”

Was it in jest? Probably, considering that A Storm of Spoilers podcast tweeted that Benioff seemed to continue in the same vein.

Moment goes by, then Benioff says, "Don't worry, they won't tell anyone." Uncomfortable laugh from the audience. #SXSW #GameofThrones — A Storm of Spoilers (@StormofSpoilers) March 12, 2017

Then again, this is the same show that had us all snowed regarding Jon’s status, so you can never be too wary…

Regarding the show’s final season episode count: In January, HBO programming president Casey Bloy told TVLine that Benioff and Weiss were still deciding how long Season 8 would run.

“They’re still figuring it out because I think they’re trying to get a shape of the season,” Bloy said at the time. “They always do what they think [will yield] the best version of the show. It’s all about how many they’re comfortable [with]. But I’ll always take more.”

As announced earlier in March, Thrones will return to HBO on Sunday, July 16.