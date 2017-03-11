Farewell, Vampire Diaries: Fangs for the Memories (and for Changing My Life)

The first time I spoke out loud to anyone about The Vampire Diaries, I thought they were talking about Twilight.
The year was 2009. The show was just six episodes into its first season, and I was only a few days into my first real entertainment reporting job since graduating college.
“Should we do something about this vampire show?” my boss asked, to which I honestly replied, “Do you mean Twilight? That’s a movie.” (For the record, I wish I could return to this exact moment in time and do to my former self what Damon did to Kai at Jo and Alaric’s wedding.)
“No, it’s a show,” my boss replied. “It’s called The Vampire Diaries. It’s really good.”
Oh, that show. As a CW junkie — one who plans to somehow retire in Tree Hill — I had, of course, seen the commercials for the network’s “new hit series.” But like many others at the time, I had dismissed it as a passing fad, The CW’s attempt at cashing in on the nation’s apparent vampire obsession. (Again, if I could go back and “Kai” myself…)
And so began my first-ever TV binge — a term that, believe it or not, wouldn’t join the lexicon for at least four more years — as well as what would become an all-consuming love affair with the good (and not-so-good) residents of Mystic Falls.
But what exactly did I love about it? I couldn’t articulate my position at the time — “pretty people” and “fun twists” were all I could muster — but I think I’ve gained some clarity in the 164 episodes since: Not unlike the way Stefan was eternally imprisoned in a teenage body, we’re all just angsty teenagers pretending we’ve grown up. The Vampire Diaries taught me to celebrate that angst. It reminded me of the thrill of embracing the unknown, even if it leads to danger, and to defy what’s expected of me. This was a world I wanted to become a part of… so I did.
I feel like I speak for several of my fellow entertainment journalists when I say that, in a sense, I owe this show everything. Simply by covering it — speaking to its stars, weighing in publicly on its countless twists and turns — its success became my success. (Special thanks to devoted Vampire Diaries fan sites, particularly @TVDFansOnline, for consistently sharing my work along the way.)
There’s a lot I’m going to miss about covering The Vampire Diaries: tip-toeing around the set during visits to Atlanta, conducting memorable interviews with the cast at Comic-Con, and — of course — grilling the executive producers for answers after a particularly juicy episode. (As a reporter, I always appreciated Julie Plec’s effortless ability to speak in headline-ready soundbites.)
And there’s just as much that I’m going to miss about being a fan of the show; knowing that I’ll never again be left stupefied by a game-changing season finale twist, for example, is enough to put me in the fetal position. (Hell, I didn’t even mind catching the last few minutes of Two and a Half Men once a week while I prepared to devour my favorite show — and that’s saying a lot.)
But TVD‘s finale coincidentally landing on the 20th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s premiere helped me realize something: I don’t have to miss this show. It’s not really going anywhere. The way people talk about Buffy today — how they’re still torn over the love triangle, how they still love these characters, and how it’s still their go-to comfort-watch during difficult times — is how they’re going to talk about TVD in years to come. It’s not over. It’s eternal.
I understand that not everyone loved Friday’s finale, but here’s a question for the group: What’s the right way to wrap up a rich, complicated series full of dynamic characters with complex relationships and interpersonal connections? I imagine there are endless answers to my query, but the simple truth is, they’re all wrong. There is no “right” way.
Plec and Kevin Williamson gave themselves the unenviable task of crafting an ending that would not only provide the characters with closure, but also wrap up eight years of story. Did it feel a little rushed? Sure. But with Nina Dobrev only available for one episode — I still remember exactly where I was when she announced her departure on Instagram — it kind of had to be. And while not every character/couple received the happy ending fans wanted, since when has this show ever been about happy endings?
The Vampire Diaries has always been a show about loss, about heartache, about powering through the difficult times in order to see the beauty in the world around you. And that’s exactly what this ending was — beautiful.
Tell me: How were you introduced to The Vampire Diaries? How did it change your life? And what did you think of the ending, now that you’ve had a chance to sleep on it? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.
Endings are hard, and TVDs definitely did the show justice (as does this story), even if it wasn’t perfect. And, really, the only show to ever end perfectly was Six Feet Under.
I’d honestly stopped watching the show (bare with me, not here to beat on the show, trust me) when Elena left: the truth was, at that point the show had become a chore that I forced myself to watch out of obligation despite my previous love for it, all my favorites were gone and my life was getting busy enough that I had to be picky about what I watched. Honestly, deciding to dump it was not an easy choice, but I did.
But I came back for the finale: not just because Nina was back (although the fact that Katherine was returning helped my excitement), but because this show had once been everything for me – I still remember the feeling with every twist and turn, can tell you where I was when I became a blubbering mess over Aunt Jena’s death or yelled when Elena crashed into that river. I had faith that Julie, Kevin and the rest of the team would deliver a finale worthy of the show – and they did. Sure there were rushed moments, but the feelings were intense (the guttural sounds leaving me from the moment that Stefan and Elena said goodbye -and, crap, right after- all the way through to the end are sounds that had never left me before, and I’m not exactly a stranger to loss in real life) and I honestly feel the ending was the most satisfying ending I’ve ever seen to a show.
TVD was not perfect, but that ending was. I still hurt, I still cry when I’m reminded it’s over (ironic, considering this is the first episode I’d seen in about 2 years) and I cannot put to words the hole this show leaves in me.
For me this series is and will be my first true love, in the series world. I saw many tv show but the feelings that TVD gave to me are incomparable.
About the love triangle, I’m team Stelena. TVD finished in the other direction but I’m not feeling sad or disappointed.
I can always rewatch the first three seasons. :D
It´s so funny and weird how a little show can actually mean that much. TVD was the first show I ever watched in English (because I was a teenager and vampires were cool). Here you have to learn two foreign languages. You can choose one but English is mandatory. I was really, really bad at it. So I decided to start watching my favourite shows in English. First I did it with subtitles, then without them… TVD was my gateway into the world of television. And my way to a better grade. I ended up with a bachelor´s degree in English and American studies as a secondary subject (and I know my English is flawed, but hey – without TVD and other shows it would be worse :D).
Regarding the end: I fell out of love with the show at the beginning of s7 and stopped watching (and to be honest, without Chris Wood I probably wouldn´t have made it through s6). But I saw the finale and shed a tear or two. It wasn´t perfect (and TVD wasn´t always great television) but it was good and that is good enough.
I watched the show on Netflix about two years ago and regretted not discovering it sooner. As for the finale, I liked it. A lot of Stefan/Elena fans will never like it, people who wanted Damon to die horribly aren’t happy, etc., but I think tptb did well. This one ranks among the better series finales in recent memory. And now I get to catch up on The Originals, another show I regret not watching from the start.
First, thank you to Andy Swift and TV Line for covering this show. This has been my go-to site for TV news and coverage and I was thrilled TVD was getting so much attention here.
–
I found out about the show in either TV Guide’s or EW’s fall premiere issue and said, hey, they’re hot, this sounds cool, I’ll try it out. So happy I did. I’ve loved it since the start. I’m not a memorize-every-bit-of-dialog fan, but a fan nonetheless.
–
I am perfectly fine with the finale, because I don’t really have another thought to how it should have ended. In all the TV series I’ve watched over the last years, I’ve only ever witnessed one PERFECT series finale: Six Feet Under. That show, by it’s very nature of introducing random characters and how they died before they ended up at Fisher and Sons, just had the perfect way to say goodbye to all of the characters we loved. I don’t see any other way that show could have done it differently or better. I still get emotional thinking about that final 6 minutes.
–
With TVD, the show was about the supernatural. We’ve been introduced to Hell, The Other Side, and now “Peace”. I didn’t need to see the characters age as they lived their lives before they found their peace, but if there’s one quibble it would have been for Jeremy to also have been on the porch when Elena reunited with her family when she found peace. Other than that, I’m a satisfied viewer.
–
Thanks again to Andy Swift, for always making these recaps and post-mortems and comic-con interviews so entertaining. They were a big part of my enjoyment of the series, and I can’t wait to see what series Andy covers next with such gusto. :)