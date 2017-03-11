Kids' Choice Awards 2017 Winners: Fuller House, AGT and More

Holy chalupas!

Fuller House went home with the coveted orange blimp for Favorite Family TV Show at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, beating out the likes of The Big Bang Theory, Supergirl and The Flash.

Candace Cameron Bure accepted the award on behalf of the Tanner-Fuller clan, noting how surreal it was to win an award at the KCAs nearly 30 years after the premiere of Full House.

“This means so much to us, because all of your parents grew up alongside of us and watched us as kids,” Bure said, alongside longtime co-stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber. “And then they introduced you guys to Full House, and you all loved it. And because you all loved it so much, we got to make Fuller House… so thank you for inviting us into your homes for the past 30 years.”

This year’s KCAs were hosted by professional wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, who opened the show by dressing down to his finest sleeveless tuxedo tee and shooting toilet paper at the audience via a giant cannon. Later in the evening, the cast of Henry Danger nabbed the award for Favorite Kids’ TV Show, and took the opportunity to make a joke about Moonlight being the actual winner of the category. (#Envelopegate was so three weeks ago, you guys.)

So, who else won big? Keep scrolling for a breakdown of this year’s TV winners…

Favorite TV Show – Kids’ Show

Game Shakers

Girl Meets World

Henry Danger — WINNER

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn

The Thundermans

Favorite TV Show – Family Show

The Big Bang Theory

black-ish

Fuller House — WINNER

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

Favorite Reality Show

America’s Funniest Home Videos

America’s Got Talent — WINNER

American Ninja Warrior

Paradise Run

Shark Tank

The Voice

Favorite Cartoon

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

SpongeBob SquarePants — WINNER

Teen Titans Go!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Amazing World of Gumball

The Loud House

Favorite Male TV Star

Benjamin Flores Jr., Game Shakers

Aidan Gallagher, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn

Jack Griffo, The Thundermans

Jace Norman, Henry Danger — WINNER

Casey Simpson, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn

Tyrel Jackson Williams, Lab Rats

Favorite Female TV Star

Rowan Blanchard, Girl Meets World

Dove Cameron, Liv and Maddie

Lizzy Greene, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn

Kira Kosarin, The Thundermans

Breanna Yde, School of Rock

Zendaya, K.C. Undercover — WINNER

Your thoughts on this year’s winners? Drop ’em in a comment below.