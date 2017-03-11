Kids' Choice Awards 2017 Winners: Fuller House, AGT and More

Holy chalupas!
Fuller House went home with the coveted orange blimp for Favorite Family TV Show at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, beating out the likes of The Big Bang Theory, Supergirl and The Flash.
Candace Cameron Bure accepted the award on behalf of the Tanner-Fuller clan, noting how surreal it was to win an award at the KCAs nearly 30 years after the premiere of Full House.
“This means so much to us, because all of your parents grew up alongside of us and watched us as kids,” Bure said, alongside longtime co-stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber. “And then they introduced you guys to Full House, and you all loved it. And because you all loved it so much, we got to make Fuller House… so thank you for inviting us into your homes for the past 30 years.”
This year’s KCAs were hosted by professional wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, who opened the show by dressing down to his finest sleeveless tuxedo tee and shooting toilet paper at the audience via a giant cannon. Later in the evening, the cast of Henry Danger nabbed the award for Favorite Kids’ TV Show, and took the opportunity to make a joke about Moonlight being the actual winner of the category. (#Envelopegate was so three weeks ago, you guys.)
So, who else won big? Keep scrolling for a breakdown of this year’s TV winners…
Favorite TV Show – Kids’ Show
Game Shakers
Girl Meets World
Henry Danger — WINNER
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
The Thundermans
Favorite TV Show – Family Show
The Big Bang Theory
black-ish
Fuller House — WINNER
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
Favorite Reality Show
America’s Funniest Home Videos
America’s Got Talent — WINNER
American Ninja Warrior
Paradise Run
Shark Tank
The Voice
Favorite Cartoon
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
SpongeBob SquarePants — WINNER
Teen Titans Go!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Amazing World of Gumball
The Loud House
Favorite Male TV Star
Benjamin Flores Jr., Game Shakers
Aidan Gallagher, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
Jack Griffo, The Thundermans
Jace Norman, Henry Danger — WINNER
Casey Simpson, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
Tyrel Jackson Williams, Lab Rats
Favorite Female TV Star
Rowan Blanchard, Girl Meets World
Dove Cameron, Liv and Maddie
Lizzy Greene, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
Kira Kosarin, The Thundermans
Breanna Yde, School of Rock
Zendaya, K.C. Undercover — WINNER
