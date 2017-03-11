Courtesy of Nickelodeon

Kids' Choice Awards 2017 Winners: Fuller House, AGT and More

By /

Holy chalupas!

Fuller House went home with the coveted orange blimp for Favorite Family TV Show at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, beating out the likes of The Big Bang Theory, Supergirl and The Flash

VIDEOSAndi Mack Creator Shares the Secret of Disney Channel’s Most Adult Show Yet — Watch the Series Premiere

Fuller House Season 2 Thoughts and Theories
Fuller House Season 2 Launch Gallery

Candace Cameron Bure accepted the award on behalf of the Tanner-Fuller clan, noting how surreal it was to win an award at the KCAs nearly 30 years after the premiere of Full House.

“This means so much to us, because all of your parents grew up alongside of us and watched us as kids,” Bure said, alongside longtime co-stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber. “And then they introduced you guys to Full House, and you all loved it. And because you all loved it so much, we got to make Fuller House… so thank you for inviting us into your homes for the past 30 years.”

RELATEDTangled: The Series Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Channel

This year’s KCAs were hosted by professional wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, who opened the show by dressing down to his finest sleeveless tuxedo tee and shooting toilet paper at the audience via a giant cannon. Later in the evening, the cast of Henry Danger nabbed the award for Favorite Kids’ TV Show, and took the opportunity to make a joke about Moonlight being the actual winner of the category. (#Envelopegate was so three weeks ago, you guys.)

So, who else won big? Keep scrolling for a breakdown of this year’s TV winners…

Favorite TV Show – Kids’ Show
Game Shakers
Girl Meets World
Henry Danger — WINNER
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
The Thundermans

Favorite TV Show – Family Show
The Big Bang Theory
black-ish
Fuller House — WINNER
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash

Favorite Reality Show
America’s Funniest Home Videos
America’s Got Talent — WINNER
American Ninja Warrior
Paradise Run
Shark Tank
The Voice

Favorite Cartoon
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
SpongeBob SquarePants — WINNER
Teen Titans Go!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Amazing World of Gumball
The Loud House

Favorite Male TV Star
Benjamin Flores Jr., Game Shakers
Aidan Gallagher, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
Jack Griffo, The Thundermans
Jace Norman, Henry Danger — WINNER
Casey Simpson, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
Tyrel Jackson Williams, Lab Rats

Favorite Female TV Star
Rowan Blanchard, Girl Meets World
Dove Cameron, Liv and Maddie
Lizzy Greene, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
Kira Kosarin, The Thundermans
Breanna Yde, School of Rock
Zendaya, K.C. Undercover — WINNER

Your thoughts on this year’s winners? Drop ’em in a comment below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 