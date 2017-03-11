Fox/Marvel Mutants Pilot Gets Working Title — See First Cast Photos

Fox’s Marvel mutant pilot officially has a working title — and unofficial cast photos.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

Dubbed Gifted (subject to change), the pilot — from writer Matt Nix (Burn Notice) and director Bryan Singer — is said to share DNA with Marvel’s X-Men films. It follows two non-mutant parents (played by True Blood‘s Stephen Moyer and Person of Interest‘s Amy Acker) who learn that their children possess mutant abilities; the discovery leads them to join up with an underground network of mutants to keep their family safe from their anti-mutant government.

The first photo, posted by X-Men franchise producer Lauren Shuler Donner, shows the initial table read. The shot features previously announced cast members Jamie Chung (Gotham), Coby Bell (Burn Notice), Blair Redford (Switched at Birth), Sean Teale (Reign), Emma Dumont (Aquarius), Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs), the aforementioned Moyer and Acker and — gasp! — Joseph Morgan. But not worry, Originals fans: Per EW.com, Morgan was only filling in for the read-through, and is not part of the cast.

RELATEDAmy Acker Lands Lead in Fox/Marvel Mutants Pilot, Opposite Stephen Moyer

In addition to the table read photo, subsequent social media posts by Lynd show the cast gathered at the airport, presumably before and after the table read:

Watch out. X-men are coming for you Dallas. #mutantsquad (missing the our badass muties @jamiejchung & @seanjamesteale ) A post shared by natalie alyn lind🌹 (@natalynlind) on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:48pm PST

Do these first cast photos — and working title Gifted — have you even more excited about Fox’s potential Marvel series?