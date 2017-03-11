Fox/Marvel Mutants Pilot Gets Working Title — See First Cast Photos

Fox’s Marvel mutant pilot officially has a working title — and unofficial cast photos.
Dubbed Gifted (subject to change), the pilot — from writer Matt Nix (Burn Notice) and director Bryan Singer — is said to share DNA with Marvel’s X-Men films. It follows two non-mutant parents (played by True Blood‘s Stephen Moyer and Person of Interest‘s Amy Acker) who learn that their children possess mutant abilities; the discovery leads them to join up with an underground network of mutants to keep their family safe from their anti-mutant government.
The first photo, posted by X-Men franchise producer Lauren Shuler Donner, shows the initial table read. The shot features previously announced cast members Jamie Chung (Gotham), Coby Bell (Burn Notice), Blair Redford (Switched at Birth), Sean Teale (Reign), Emma Dumont (Aquarius), Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs), the aforementioned Moyer and Acker and — gasp! — Joseph Morgan. But not worry, Originals fans: Per EW.com, Morgan was only filling in for the read-through, and is not part of the cast.
In addition to the table read photo, subsequent social media posts by Lynd show the cast gathered at the airport, presumably before and after the table read:
Do these first cast photos — and working title Gifted — have you even more excited about Fox’s potential Marvel series?
Did he really just fill in or did they make a mistake by posting that picture? Why not just have some random person in that room read?
Looks like he and that other guy were both auditioning for that character. Guessing he didn’t get it, plus he didn’t have a highlighter and it looks like it’s that other guys to his left’s stuff. He’s probs friends with the producer and at the studio that day and they asked him to either audition or fill in.